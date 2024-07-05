[Exclusive] US troops in S. Korea likely to be reduced, not withdrawn, Trump allies tell Seoul lawmakers

Rep. Wi Sung-lac, Seoul’s former ambassador to Russia and a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, said Thursday some key Donald Trump allies have told him they did not think US troops would be withdrawn from South Korea if the former president wins in November.

The first-time lawmaker, who visited the US from June 23 to 29 as part of the Democratic Party delegation, said he spoke with Donald Trump 2024 presidential campaign officials and allies -- including Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker -- while he was there. Wi did not disclose the names of any other officials he met with besides Gingrich.

“I was told by his campaign officials that if Trump is re-elected, some reductions in US troops levels in South Korea were likely, but that they would not be withdrawn completely,” he told The Korea Herald. “I was also told South Korea could be asked to share more of the defense costs.”

Gingrich also told Wi that he thought US relations with China and Russia would improve under Trump.

But Wi said he personally would not rule out US troops from being pulled out of South Korea altogether, if a second-term Trump administration becomes a reality.

“Some believe that the establishment officials in Washington would prevent Trump from pulling US troops from the Korean Peninsula and making other moves that he hinted at during the first-term Trump administration. That may have been the case (in Trump's first term),” he said.

“But if Trump is back in the White House, things are going to be quite different. I don’t think that kind of supervision would continue to work with a second Trump term.”