Genesis BBQ chairman shares K-chicken business stories at AIB conference

Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of Genesis BBQ, the nation's largest fried chicken franchise, shared the global success stories of the Korean fried chicken market in front of international scholars at the Academy of International Business, a prominent global association of scholars and business professionals.

Under the theme "World Changer BBQ: A Case of Global Business Innovation," Yoon presented the global status and strategy of BBQ during AIB conference, held at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul, Thursday.

"The definition of Korean food, which used to be limited to dishes like kimchi-jjigae and doenjang-jjigae has evolved," Yoon said. "K-food today represents those that have the taste of Korea, crafted by Korean brands with Korean hands."

Yoon detailed how BBQ, which began as a small Korean fried chicken company, has grown into a global franchise over two decades.

Initially, the company strategically entered key regional markets such as China and the US, and later expanded to 29 out of the 50 states in the US using a differentiation strategy. Yoon also spoke about the company's tailored market entry strategies for various regions, including Latin America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan.