Yoon to attend NATO summit in Washington, visit Indo-Pacific Command

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Washington next week and visit the US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, the presidential office announced Friday.

Principal deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo informed reporters that President Yoon would arrive in Washington on Wednesday to meet leaders of NATO member countries and the NATO leadership. The discussions will focus on the war in Ukraine and the cooperation between the transatlantic security alliance and the Indo-Pacific region.

Before he arrives in Washington, President Yoon will visit the US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Monday, where he be briefed on regional security.

During his time in Washington, the South Korean leader is scheduled to hold several bilateral summits with the leaders of NATO member states to explore ways to strengthen security cooperation in response to a recent military pact signed between Russia and North Korea.

"We will send a strong message regarding the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and discuss ways to enhance cooperation among NATO allies and Indo-Pacific partners," Kim stated.

It will be Yoon's third year at the NATO summit. South Korea is one of four non-NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region, along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand.