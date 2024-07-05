Park Hyatt Seoul brings Japanese gastronomy in Seoul

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, is scheduled to offer a unique Japanese culinary experience to its guests at the hotel’s premium vinyl music and dining bar, The Timber House, starting from July 13.

The upcoming event invites master Japanese chef Nobuhiro Yoshida to showcase “Tokyo Night in Seoul,” a special kaiseki menu, a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner that features small and artistically arranged dishes.

Collaborating with The Timber House’s Japanese cuisine expert Lee Jeisyng, Yoshida offers an eight-course meal.

The kaiseki begins with the grilled salmon, scallop and “uni,” known as the sea urchin in Japanese, followed by the grilled freshwater eel with the fried eggplant.

This will be followed by fresh raw tuna, flounder and thinly sliced cuttlefish, steamed mussels, raw sea bream sushi and marinated bluefin tuna.

The menu continues with fried cutlassfish, a Japanese hot pot dish known as “nabe” and cold soba noodles.

A milk-based tofu with green tea ice cream completes the menu.

The culinary promotion is priced at 200,000 won ($145).

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a 30-minute break starting from 7 p.m.

“Tokyo Night in Seoul” starts on July 13 and runs through July 20.