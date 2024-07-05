Jeju Tourism Organization unveils haenyeo experience package

Most Popular
Jeju Tourism Organization unveils haenyeo experience packageBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 5, 2024 - 14:35
The Jeju Tourism Organization is offering a “2024 Haenyeo Village Stay in Gimnyeong,” a three-day trip to the island to experience life as Jeju haenyeo, starting from July 19.
Haenyeo, which roughly translates to “women of the sea,” are free-diving seafood gatherers who can hold their breaths for long periods as they harvest from the sea floor.
According to the organization, travelers can not only get a chance to wear haenyeo’s equipment for a short period of time, but also learn how to swim and harvest some of the marine life, including brown turban shells, crabs, sea snails and more.
Travelers can take their time to talk with Jeju haenyeo to get to know about their lives.
While most of the programs take place at Gimnyeong Fishery Culture Complex Center in Gujwa-eup, northern Jeju Island, visitors can take a light stroll around Gimnyeong Haenyeo Village with a haenyeo-themed smartphone quiz and a special stamp book tour to explore the nearby areas.
All participants will be issued an honorary haenyeo certificate and Jeju souvenirs.
Families with children who are 10 or older can apply for the package.
For those who plan to make a day trip to Jeju can also request a half-a-day haenyeo tour as well.
Detailed information can be found on the official website of the Jeju Tourism Organization at www.visitjeju.net.
Tourists can buy the haenyeo-themed products at www.picjeju.com/mall.
