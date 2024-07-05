Man turns self in over offensive comment about car crash victims

This photo circulating the social media platforms shows memos carrying messages thought to be derisive and offensive toward the victims of the recent deadly car crash near the Seoul City Hall in central Seoul. (Instagram)

A man who left an insulting message about the victims of Monday night's car crash in central Seoul, which left nine dead or four injured, has turned himself in to the police.

Seoul Namdaemun Police Station said Friday it was investigating a man in his 20s, who turned himself in for leaving a memo mocking the victims at the make-shift altar for the victims near the Seoul City Hall in Jung-gu, central Seoul.

He told police at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday that he wished to turn himself in, shortly after it was reported that police were investigating the controversial comments.

The suspect, who likened the victims to "tomato juice" in the memo that sparked nationwide furor, is facing possible charges of defamation of a dead person, stipulated by the Article 308 of the Criminal Act and is punishable by up to two years in prison or 5 million won ($3,600) fine.

Another woman in her 30s suspected of writing a memo publicly criticized as derisive had approached the Herald Business newspaper, and claimed to be school friends with two of the victims. But when the reporter asked her to point out which of the victims were her friends, she admitted that she did not know the victims.

The police said it decided that the woman's memo -- which expressed condolences but in what many would see as an inappropriately light-hearted way -- did not constitute a need for investigation.

A series of ill-natured comments toward the victims sparked a public furor after Monday's tragedy. In a now-deleted post from a women-only online forum, the members were seen calling the tragedy a “bowling day,” while celebrating the fact that all victims were men.