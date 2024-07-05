Top prosecutor condemns DP's impeachment motion as illegal act

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok speaks to reporters at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok on Friday denounced the main opposition party's push to impeach four prosecutors, mostly involved in corruption investigations into former party leader Lee Jae-myung, as an illegal act.

The Democratic Party submitted the controversial impeachment motion to the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee earlier this week, triggering criticism from many senior prosecutors.

The top prosecutor, who has already criticized the motion as unconstitutional interference in judicial procedures, stepped up his rhetoric, saying the prosecution will examine whether DP lawmakers were abusing their power and parliamentary immunity.

"The DP's planned impeachment is believed to constitute an abuse of power as lawmakers because it abuses their legislative power and interferes with the exercise of others' rights in violation of the Constitution and laws," Lee told reporters on his way to work.

"(The motion) is also considered defamation by stating false facts and there are many legal problems," he said, noting there will be a legal review over if there are any parts that are beyond the parliamentary immunity.

Lee's remarks suggest that the prosecution will take legal action against the DP's impeachment motion, as he again emphasized a determination to prove that the planned impeachment is unconstitutional and illegal. (Yonhap)