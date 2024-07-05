Fire breaks out at Hwaseong ink factory; no casualties reported

Flame and smoke from a fire that broke out at an ink factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Yonhap)

A fire broke out Friday at an ink factory in the industrial district in Hwaseong, some 62 kilometers south of Seoul. No casualties have yet been reported.

The fire broke out at around 7:15 a.m. at the 1,700-square-meter factory and forced the evacuation of three workers from the site, according to the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters. The authorities issued a level-one emergency response and dispatched 31 fire engines and 78 emergency personnel to the site.

The flames were extinguished at around 8:30 a.m., and no casualties have been reported yet. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the damage it caused.

The fire broke out just 500 meters away from the site of another fire at a lithium battery factory on June 24 that led to 23 deaths and eight injuries.