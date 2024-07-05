Gold bars found at Seoul recycling center returned to owener

Gold bars found at a recycling site in Seoul have been safely returned to their owner, according to a local news report.

The discovery gained attention through a post titled "The Prestige of Banpo Xi Recycling Center" on an online community forum on Wednesday.

The post included an image of an apartment complex notice stating, "An employee found gold bars in a case for a CD player. The resident who discarded the CD player, please contact the resident support center to verify ownership and retrieve the gold bars."

It also added that the owner would have to describe the location of the recycling bin where the gold bars were found and the shape of the CD player case to prove ownership.

“We will return the gold bars after verifying your claim through surveillance camera footage,” the notice said.

The post sparked online discussion, with some commenters expressing suspicion about the origin of the gold bars.

"The source of the gold bars should be investigated," one comment read. Another suggested, "Report it to the police immediately."

Following the social media buzz, the owner of the gold bars came forward within a day and retrieved them on Thursday.

However, the apartment support center declined to provide details about the owner, citing privacy concerns.