Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Driver in fatal crash was speeding from hotel: police

    Driver in fatal crash was speeding from hotel: police
  2. 2

    Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners in H2

    Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners in H2
  3. 3

    Support for borderline intelligent people introduced

    Support for borderline intelligent people introduced
  4. 4

    Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia

    Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia
  5. 5

    Assembly passes special probe bill on Marine’s death

    Assembly passes special probe bill on Marine’s death
  1. 6

    Value-up Program optimism brings Kospi to two-year high

    Value-up Program optimism brings Kospi to two-year high
  2. 7

    Driver in deadly Seoul car crash argues sudden acceleration in police questioning

    Driver in deadly Seoul car crash argues sudden acceleration in police questioning
  3. 8

    Korea to weigh in on food delivery fees

    Korea to weigh in on food delivery fees
  4. 9

    Basketball star's messy dispute with ex-girlfriend continues

    Basketball star's messy dispute with ex-girlfriend continues
  5. 10

    Among Seoul’s conservatives, calls for going nuclear grow

    Among Seoul’s conservatives, calls for going nuclear grow
피터빈트

Knife attacker of opposition leader Lee sentenced to 15 yrs in prison

By Yonhap

Published : July 5, 2024 - 10:44

    • Link copied

A man (blurred) is taken by police investigators from Gangseo Police Station to Busan Metropolitan Police Agency in Busan on Jan. 2. (Newsis) A man (blurred) is taken by police investigators from Gangseo Police Station to Busan Metropolitan Police Agency in Busan on Jan. 2. (Newsis)

A regional court sentenced the knife attacker of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung to 15 years in prison Friday for the January stabbing in Busan that left Lee hospitalized for over a week with a neck wound.

Posing as a supporter asking for a signature, the 67-year-old attacker, surnamed Kim, approached the Democratic Party chair and stabbed him in the neck during Lee's visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on Jan. 2 for an airport construction site inspection.

Kim has since said that his attack was intended to prevent Lee from becoming president.

The attack, which occurred three months before the April 10 parliamentary elections, left Lee hospitalized for eight days for blood vessel reconstruction surgery and recovery.

The Busan District Court on Friday sentenced Kim to 15 years in prison on charges of attempted murder and election law violations. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines