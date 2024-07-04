[김대균의 영어산책] 시중 단어책에 비중있게 다루지 않았거나 나오지 않는 최신 토익 기출 실용단어 정리(2)

지난 주에 이어서 서점 책들에 잘 나오지 않는 중요 실용 기본 단어들을 정리해 본다. 요즘 필자는 단어 정리와 EBS 김대균토익킹 월간 교재 만드는 것이 생활의 중심이 되었다. 친구들 만나는 것은 한 두 달 후로 미루고 조용히 지내는 것이 큰 즐거움은 없지만 좋은 결과를 만들어 내는 과정이라고 생각한다. 독자분들도 휴대폰 단톡방을 조용한 채팅방으로 옮겨 놓고 1주일 정도 자신이 좋아하는 일이나 꼭 해야 하는 보람 있는 일을 해 보시길 권한다. 분명 의미 있는 시간이 될 것이다.

off-street - Free off-street parking is available. (adj.) (길가에서 떨어진 무료 주차장이 있다.) ★★★

(ex) Free off-street parking is available in a garage one block behind our office. (사무실 뒤편 한 블록에 있는 차고에 길가에서 떨어진 무료 주차장이 있습니다.)

furnished : furnished apartment –( adj.) (가구가 비치된/갖춰진 아파트) ★★★

Our association’s furnished apartment (우리 협회의 가구가 비치된/갖춰진 아파트)

semifinal : regional semifinal (n.) (지역 준결승) ★★★★

(ex) "Because of inclement weather, the regional semifinal football match has been postponed until tomorrow at 2:00 P.M." (악천후로 인해 지역 준결승 축구 경기가 내일 오후 2시로 연기되었습니다.)

horticulturist - trained horticulturist. (n.) (훈련된 원예사) ★★★★

(ex) "Volunteers will work under the supervision of our trained horticulturist." (자원봉사자들은 훈련된 원예사의 감독 하에 일할 것입니다.)

self-guided drones - designing self-guided drones. (adj.) (자체 유도 드론을 설계하는) ★★★★

(ex) "Researchers aim to design self-guided drones that can carry supplies safely to areas that are challenging to access by ground transportation." (연구원들은 지상 운송으로 접근하기 어려운 지역에 안전하게 물품을 운반할 수 있는 자체 유도 드론을 설계하려고 합니다.)

deactivation - account deactivation (계정 비활성화) (n.) ★★★★ (ex) "To avoid account deactivation, sign in before July 20." (계정 비활성화를 피하려면 7월 20일 전에 로그인하세요.)

precondition - certification as a precondition (전제 조건) (n.) ★★★★ (ex) "Piloting a drone for commercial use requires certification as a precondition of employment." (상업용 드론 조종은 고용의 전제 조건으로 인증을 요구합니다.)

immersive - immersive way (몰입 교육 방식) (adj.) ★★★★ (ex) "Visitors can now learn the region’s history in an immersive way." (방문객들은 이제 몰입 교육 방식으로 지역의 역사를 배울 수 있습니다.)

shadowing - shadowing appointments (업무 동행 일정) (n.) ★★★★ (ex) "Mr. Rein will have shadowing appointments with team leaders." (Mr. Rein은 팀 리더들과 함께 업무 동행 일정을 가질 것입니다.)

vacated - newly vacated position (새로 비워진 직책) (adj.) ★★★★ (ex) "We are forming a search committee for the newly vacated Senior Director position." (새로 비워진 수석 이사직을 위해 검색 위원회를 구성하고 있습니다.)

data breaches - Many companies similar to ours have faced costly data breaches. (데이터 유출) (n..)★★★★

(ex) "We need to implement measures to prevent data breaches."(우리는 데이터 유출을 예방할 조치를 실행할 필요가 있습니다)

brick-and-mortar - brick-and-mortar store. (adj.) (오프라인의 상점=physical, traditional) ★★★

● 벽돌과 벽돌을 붙이는 모르타르를 연상하면 형태가 있는 상점을 의미하는 것을 쉽게 이해할 수 있다. 최근 토익에도 또 보여서 다시한번 더 강조 드린다!

brick-and-mortar store ßà online/virtual store(온라인 매장)

(ex) They run a brick-and-mortar bookstore. (그들은 오프라인 서점을 운영한다.)

최신 기출 독해 동의어 두 개

properties = assets 자산

The company owns several properties in the city. (그 회사는 도시에 여러 자산을 소유하고 있다.)

His assets include stocks, bonds, and real estate. (그의 자산에는 주식, 채권 및 부동산이 포함된다.)

match = coordinate with 일치하다, 조정하다

Her skills match the job requirements perfectly. (그녀의 기술은 직무 요구 사항과 완벽하게 일치한다.)

He coordinates with different departments to ensure smooth operations. (그는 원활한 운영을 보장하기 위해 다양한 부서와 조정한다.)