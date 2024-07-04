[김대균의 영어산책] 시중 단어책에 비중있게 다루지 않았거나 나오지 않는 최신 토익 기출 실용단어 정리(1)

단어를 암기하는 것은 참 고된 작업일 수 있다. 그런데 새로운 단어들을 찾는 일은 더욱 더 고되고 힘들다. 시중에 나와있는 단어 책들을 다 보고 시험도 매 회 보면서 서점의 책들에서 빠진 단어들만 골라내는 작업이기 때문이다. 아래 단어들은 최근에 출제된 토익 시험에 보인 단어들이다. 이 중에 시중 서점에 나오는 단어들도 몇 개 포함되어 있지만 대부분은 없는 단어들이다. 단어 책에 나오는 단어들이라 할 지라도 비중 있게 다루지 않은 단어들이어서 Korea Herald독자들에게 제일 먼저 정보를 드린다.

dip - dipping in a can. (v.) (담그다=immerse) ★★★★★

She was dipping the brush in a can of paint. (그녀는 붓을 페인트 통에 담그고 있었다.)

dip - dip in sales. (n.) (하락=decrease)

● dip은 파트1에서 ‘담그다’의 의미로 파트5에서 ‘하락’의 의미로 출제되었다.

There was a noticeable dip in sales during the holiday season. (휴가철 동안 판매가 눈에 띄게 하락했다.)

observatory: (천문대=astronomical viewing facility) ★★★

The observatory offers a clear view of the night sky for stargazing. 천문대는 별을 관측하기에 좋은 맑은 하늘을 제공합니다.

lingering - lingering doubts. (adj.) (남아있는 의심=remaining doubts) ★★★★★

● 본교재에서 동사로도 다룬 단어이지만 킬러문항인 130번에 형용사로 나온 단어라 다시 한번 추가하여 강조한다.

He couldn't shake off the lingering doubts about his decision. (그는 자신의 결정에 대한 남아있는 의심을 떨쳐낼 수 없었다.)

assembly – customers do the assembly to reduce costs. (n.) (고객이 비용을 줄이려고 조립을 하다: 조립=putting together) ★★★★

To reduce costs, customers do the assembly themselves. (비용을 줄이기 위해 고객들이 스스로 조립을 한다.)

defibrillation - defibrillation equipment. (n.) (제세동기, 심장충격기 =equipment used to restore normal heart rhythm) ★★★

● Part 7에 보인 단어이다!

The paramedics used defibrillation equipment to restore the patient's heartbeat. (구급대원들은 환자의 심장 박동을 정상으로 되돌리기 위해 제세동기[심장충격기]를 사용했다.)

enjoyable - enjoyable experience. (adj.) (즐거운 체험 =pleasant, delightful) ★★★

어떤 활동이나 경험이 기쁨이나 만족감을 주는 것을 의미한다. 쉬운 단어이지만 문맥을 잘 잡아야 풀 수 있는 파트5 문제에 출제된 정답단어이다!

(ex) The picnic was an enjoyable experience for everyone. (피크닉은 모두에게 즐거운 경험이었다.)

welcome kit - employee welcome kit. (n.) (직원 환영 키트=orientation package, starter pack) ★★★

새로운 직원이나 손님을 환영하기 위해 제공되는 정보나 물품의 패키지. 회사나 단체에서 자주 사용된다. welcome을 정답으로 출제했다. 다른 보기들 welcomed, welcoming은 오답이었다!

(ex) The new hires received an employee welcome kit on their first day. (신입 직원들은 첫날에 환영 키트를 받았다.)

not to mention - ~는 말할 것도 없고 게다가(mention something additionally) (phrase) (=additionally, furthermore) ★★★

● 중요한 점에 더하여 어떤 것을 덧붙여서 언급할 때 사용된다. 자주 쓰이는 표현이다!

(ex) He is a talented musician, not to mention a great teacher. (그는 훌륭한 교사인 것은 물론이고 재능 있는 음악가이다.)

clumsy - clumsy movements. (adj.) (어설픈, 서투른 동작 =awkward, uncoordinated) ★★★

(ex) His clumsy movements made it obvious that he was new to dancing. (그의 어설픈 동작들은 그가 춤에 익숙하지 않다는 것을 명백히 보여주었다.)

no later than - no later than 5 PM. (phr.) (늦어도 5시 까지= by, at the latest) ★★★

(ex) Please submit your report no later than 5 PM. (보고서를 늦어도 오후 5시까지 제출해 주세요.)

precisely - precisely at 5:00 p.m. (adv.) (정확하게 오후 5시에 =exactly, accurately) ★★★

시간을 수식하는 부사문제 정답으로 출제되었다.

(ex) The meeting will start precisely at 5:00 p.m. (회의는 오후 5시 정확하게 시작될 것이다.)

(ex) The ingredients were precisely measured for the recipe. (레시피를 위해 재료들이 정확하게 측정되었다.)

juggle - juggle multiple tasks. (v.) (여러 가지 일을 동시에 처리하다=manage, handle) ★★★

여러 가지 일을 동시에 처리하는 능력을 나타낼 때 사용된다. 저글링을 상상해 보시면 된다.

(ex) She has to juggle multiple tasks at work every day. (그녀는 매일 직장에서 여러 가지 일을 동시에 처리해야 한다.)

ferment - spread out and covered for a few days to ferment. (v.) (발효시키기 위해 며칠간 펼쳐놓고 덮어두다) ★★★

(ex) In the traditional method, cocoa beans are harvested and, before they are used to make chocolate, they are spread out and covered for a few days to ferment. (전통적인 방법에서는 코코아 콩을 수확하고 초콜릿을 만들기 전에 며칠 동안 펼쳐서 덮어 발효시킵니다.)