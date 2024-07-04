[Drama Tour] Journey to dream-like travel spots of ‘The Sound of Magic’

"The Sound of Magic" (Netflix) "The Sound of Magic" (Netflix)

ANSEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- If you are making a list of places to visit with your family and friends after the monsoon season, the filming sites of Netflix’s “The Sound of Magic” certainly needs to be on the list. “The Sound of Magic,” a 2022 fantasy musical drama, centers around Ah-yi, a schoolgirl who wishes to become an adult as soon as possible so that she may take care of her family. The series focuses heavily on the character’s emotional change after meeting Ri-eul, a mysterious magician who shows her the beauty and wonders of life. Aside from the dynamic changes, another beauty of this drama series is the dream-like filming spots that give off magical vibe. Though the backdrops present colorful changes, applying light and shade meticulously, the original filming sites themselves are a feast for the eyes. Anseong Farmland Anseong Farmland is home to open field of canola flowers that made its first appearance as Il-deung, Ah-yi’s schoolmate, dreams, exhausted from private lessons outside school and pressure to excel in his studies. Though a wide array of sunflowers have replaced the canola flowers now, the vastness of the seemingly unending flower field presented in “The Sound of Magic” can still be seen in Anseong Farmland.

A still image shows Ah-yi and magician Ri-eul standing in a canola flower field in "The Sound of Magic." (Netflix) A still image shows Ah-yi and magician Ri-eul standing in a canola flower field in "The Sound of Magic." (Netflix)

A couple enjoys their day at the sunflower field in Anseong Farmland in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Monday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A couple enjoys their day at the sunflower field in Anseong Farmland in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Monday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

“Visitors can feel different vibes from the four different types of flowers that are changed with every season. The canola flowers are for the spring. We have sunflowers at the moment. Travelers can enjoy the cosmos and pink muhly in autumn. They can see the field covered in snow in winter as well,” an Anseong Farmland official told The Korea Herald on Monday. The sunflower field was visited by many couples who wished to capture the summer moment or make their latest Instagram updates with loved ones. “For those who want to take a picture that looks like a scene from a romance drama, a bright-colored parasol is required. It fits well with the yellow sunflowers,” a Suwon-based housewife surnamed Kim, who was there with her husband, said as she shared tips on elevating photographs of sunflowers to another level. Visitors can enjoy the flower field from a wooden observatory or climb the slope to take in a panoramic view of Anseong Farmland. Visitors, especially children, can participate in diverse hands-on activities here, including feeding animals, horseback riding and amusement rides. One of the must-see programs is the parade of animals living on the farmland. Starting with the opening ceremony by a disc dog, farm animals ranging from geese, ducks and chickens to pigs and lambs make a short parade like Olympic athletes, sparking children’s interest and curiosity. The performance is held at the outdoor garden, but people can take a close look at the animals from their seats where shades are installed to block out the bright sunlight. The highlight of the show is a demonstration of agility by Lover, a border collie and the Anseong Farmland superstar.

Lover performs an agility show at Anseong Farmland in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Lover performs an agility show at Anseong Farmland in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The speed of Lover is more than enough to mesmerize not only pet-loving children, but also their parents, trying to capture every move of this border collie. As the sound of the spectators’ applause gets louder, Lover runs quicker and completes the course in style. Anseong Farmland is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Yongma Land

High schooler Ah-yi makes her first visit to Ri-eul's home in Yongma Land in "The Sound of Magic." (Netflix) High schooler Ah-yi makes her first visit to Ri-eul's home in Yongma Land in "The Sound of Magic." (Netflix)

Located at the foot of Yongmasan, in Jungnang-gu, eastern Seoul, Yongma Land is an amusement park that opened in 1983 but shut down in 2011. This derelict building is a nostalgia-filled space that has inspired numerous TV directors and moviemakers. K-pop fans will easily recognize the site from their favorite idols’ photographs and music videos, including of EXO, Twice, IU, Eric Nam and Wendy of Red Velvet and more. Yongma Land served as home to the magician Ri-eul and a stage for musical performances by the lead characters in “The Sound of Magic.”

The merry-go-round at Yongma Land (Yongma Land) The merry-go-round at Yongma Land (Yongma Land)

Some of the abandoned theme park rides at Yongma Land (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Some of the abandoned theme park rides at Yongma Land (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)