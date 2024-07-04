[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils Armani Beauty-themed dining menu

The Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, is offering a menu created in collaboration with Armani Beauty.

Guests can take a stunning gastronomic journey at the hotel’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone which is offering a unique dinner course that is inspired by the Armani Prive Les Eaux collection.

Starting with Blini, Cornerstone offers sea bass crudo, spaghetti cacao e pepe, lamb ribs and a citrus carpaccio.

The promotion, which is priced at 500,000 won for two guests, will start on July 8, is available until July 14. The special Discovery gift is also included in the package.

Glad Hotels and Resorts presents campaign for endangered animals

Glad Hotels and Resorts offers an endangered animal-themed running campaign, “Glad X Animal Run,” from July 13 to 31.

The promotion includes a one-night stay and a gift box containing stickers, a commemorative medal, a badge, a runner tag and more.

The guests can take part in this unique marathon individually by running with their own real-time smartphone GPS tracker on. The hotel will present guests with a certificate after confirming their run.

This year's “Animal Run” is held to protect eagles, whose habitats are being destroyed by deforestation.

Ten percent of the participation fees will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund.

The package is available at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam Coex Center and Maison Glad Jeju on Jeju Island.

It is priced from 130,000 won.

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju presents summer package

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju is offering the “Summer Vibe” staycation package through Aug. 31.

The promotion offers a one-night stay in either the hotel’s superior room or the resort’s junior suite with access to the outdoor swimming pool and a wellness program featuring a bicycle tour on a first come, first served basis.

Guests can also enjoy a 10 percent discount at the restaurant, bar and spa Ara and will have a chance to taste yogurt and an ade made with Jeju apple mango.

The hotel also offers a wood-fired oven pizza with two glasses of beer (or other drinks) for those staying two days or longer.

The package is priced from 246,000 won and 323,000 won for the hotel and resort, respectively.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers summer delicacies

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, an urban oasis nestled next to Seoul’s Namsan in central Seoul, presents the “Granum Cherry House” promotion, with a menu overflowing with cherries to celebrate summer at Granum.

The food promotion includes cherries with corn, cherries and burrata cheese, lamb ribs and cherry salsa, cherries with chicken tortillas and much more.

Guests can enjoy a main dish – bone-in striploin steak or crispy pork and shrimp -- and complete the gastronomic journey with either the cherry tart, cheesecake or bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

The cherry-themed food promotion will be available on Saturdays and Sundays during lunch and dinner until Sept. 30.

It is priced at 139,000 won and 79,000 won for adults and children, respectively.

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces wellness promotion

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, offers an opportunity to experience a Korean-style wellness program from June 5 to Aug. 31.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, free breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant, The Market Kitchen, a yoga pillow set, a free sauna visit for two guests, Talitha Koum’s towel, body cleanser and balm.

Talitha Koum is the first South Korean premium vegan beauty brand.

The package is priced from 750,000 won.