소아쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : July 5, 2024 - 09:01

“Handsome Guys”

(South Korea)

Opened June 26

Comedy

Directed by Nam Dong-hyup

Two well-meaning carpenters and friends, Jae-pil (Lee Sung-min) and Sang-gu (Lee Hee-jun) relocate with dreams of a peaceful suburban life, but are constantly mistaken for troublemakers due to their intimidating appearances.

“Inside Out 2”

(US)

Opened June 12

Animation

Directed by Kelsey Mann

A now-teenaged Riley sees her mind headquarters undergo sudden renovations to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.

“The Zone of Interest”

(US/Poland)

Opened June 5

War/Drama

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

In 1943, Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoess (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hueller) strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden right next to the notorious concentration and extermination camp.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

(US/Australia)

Opened May 22

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by George Miller

A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left with only fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year journey of vengeance as she tries to find her way home

