Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Driver in fatal crash was speeding from hotel: police

    Driver in fatal crash was speeding from hotel: police
  2. 2

    Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners in H2

    Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners in H2
  3. 3

    Support for borderline intelligent people introduced

    Support for borderline intelligent people introduced
  4. 4

    Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia

    Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia
  5. 5

    Assembly passes special probe bill on Marine’s death

    Assembly passes special probe bill on Marine’s death
  1. 6

    Value-up Program optimism brings Kospi to two-year high

    Value-up Program optimism brings Kospi to two-year high
  2. 7

    Driver in deadly Seoul car crash argues sudden acceleration in police questioning

    Driver in deadly Seoul car crash argues sudden acceleration in police questioning
  3. 8

    Korea to weigh in on food delivery fees

    Korea to weigh in on food delivery fees
  4. 9

    Basketball star's messy dispute with ex-girlfriend continues

    Basketball star's messy dispute with ex-girlfriend continues
  5. 10

    Among Seoul’s conservatives, calls for going nuclear grow

    Among Seoul’s conservatives, calls for going nuclear grow
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Transfer values of Asian soccer players

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : July 5, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

"Golden Boy" Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been ranked second in transfer value among Asian soccer players by the International Centre for Sports Studies, affiliated with FIFA.

Transfer value is a comprehensive figure considering factors such as a player's age, remaining contract period, playing time and performance record.

Lee has been valued at $53.1 million, placing him second among Asian players.

Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich ranks fourth with a transfer value of $43.4 million and Wolverhampton’s striker Hwang Hee-chan is fifth, valued at $31.4 million.

The transfer value of Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur ranks ninth at $22.4 million. This figure takes into account is age as he is almost 32, according to local media reports.

The top spot among Asian players goes to Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad, valued at $98.3 million.

More from Headlines