[Graphic News] Transfer values of Asian soccer players

"Golden Boy" Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been ranked second in transfer value among Asian soccer players by the International Centre for Sports Studies, affiliated with FIFA.

Transfer value is a comprehensive figure considering factors such as a player's age, remaining contract period, playing time and performance record.

Lee has been valued at $53.1 million, placing him second among Asian players.

Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich ranks fourth with a transfer value of $43.4 million and Wolverhampton’s striker Hwang Hee-chan is fifth, valued at $31.4 million.

The transfer value of Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur ranks ninth at $22.4 million. This figure takes into account is age as he is almost 32, according to local media reports.

The top spot among Asian players goes to Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad, valued at $98.3 million.