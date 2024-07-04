[From the Scene] Eurasian titans gather in Astana for growing regional summit led by Putin, Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (center) and Russian President Vladimir Putin take part in a photo ceremony at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. (Reuters) Chinese President Xi Jinping (left), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (center) and Russian President Vladimir Putin take part in a photo ceremony at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. (Reuters)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- The leaders of Eurasian titans convened in Astana on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, spearheaded by China and Russia as they aim for a multipolar world order, while ceremoniously welcoming Belarus as the newest member of the SCO. Hosted by Kazakhstan, the summit spotlighted a growing alignment among members of the economic, defense-oriented and security bloc — many of which oppose a West-led global order — amid escalating geopolitical tensions compounded by the intensifying US-China rivalry and Russia's protracted war in Ukraine. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and other leaders of the now 10-member SCO as they arrived in black sedans at the Independence Palace for the summit in Astana. The leaders were seen posing for a group photo, engaging in casual conversation and sharing lighthearted moments around the table before the summit kicked off under the theme: "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity." The summit officially commenced with a ceremonial signing of the document admitting Belarus as a full member.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. (Reuters) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. (Reuters)

The remarks by Xi and Putin highlighted their objectives for the SCO summit, emphasizing resistance to external interference and support for a multipolar world order. Xi called for the leaders to work together to "resist external interference, firmly support each other, take care of each other's concerns," according to Chinese state-run broadcaster CCTV. Putin echoed these sentiments, stating, "The SCO countries' approaches to key aspects of the global and regional agenda are reflected in the Astana Declaration," as quoted by Russia's state-run Sputnik. Putin added, "It additionally highlights the commitment of all SCO participants to the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the central role of the United Nations, on international law, and the desire of sovereign states for mutually beneficial partnerships." Since its inception in Shanghai in 2001, the SCO has undergone a transformation from a modest regional alliance of six countries -- China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- into a transregional entity. The SCO expanded its membership to include India and Pakistan in 2017, and more recently Iran in 2021. It added Belarus on Thursday, bringing the total number of full members to 10. The SCO has two observer countries -- Afghanistan and Mongolia -- and 14 dialogue partners, including Turkey and Sri Lanka, broadening its network.

China's President Xi Jinping attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday. (Reuters) China's President Xi Jinping attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday. (Reuters)

An expanded format of the SCO Plus meeting was held Thursday afternoon under the theme: "On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony and Development." United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended the expanded meeting. Leaders from some 15 countries, excluding India despite its full membership in the SCO, gathered for the meeting: Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan and Turkey, according to the Kazakh government. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's growing conundrum concerning China. The SCO, the world's largest regional organization in terms of geographic coverage and population, represents over 3 billion people — nearly 45 percent of the world’s population — and spans over 60 percent of the Eurasian landmass, according to data from the Kazakh government. Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko on Wednesday explained that the "SCO plays a key role in fostering regional stability, economic growth and multilateral cooperation," dismissing criticism that the SCO stands against the West. "The summit aims to further our collective goals of addressing security challenges, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, promoting environmental protection and strengthening the bonds of friendship among SCO member states," Vassilenko told a press briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for photos during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. (Kremlin Pool via EPA) Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for photos during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Wednesday. (Kremlin Pool via EPA)