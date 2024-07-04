Most Popular
[From the Scene] Eurasian titans gather in Astana for growing regional summit led by Putin, Xi
Belarus becomes 10th full member of Shanghai Cooperation OrganizationBy Ji Da-gyum
Published : July 4, 2024 - 18:02
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- The leaders of Eurasian titans convened in Astana on Thursday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, spearheaded by China and Russia as they aim for a multipolar world order, while ceremoniously welcoming Belarus as the newest member of the SCO.
Hosted by Kazakhstan, the summit spotlighted a growing alignment among members of the economic, defense-oriented and security bloc — many of which oppose a West-led global order — amid escalating geopolitical tensions compounded by the intensifying US-China rivalry and Russia's protracted war in Ukraine.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and other leaders of the now 10-member SCO as they arrived in black sedans at the Independence Palace for the summit in Astana.
The leaders were seen posing for a group photo, engaging in casual conversation and sharing lighthearted moments around the table before the summit kicked off under the theme: "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity."
The summit officially commenced with a ceremonial signing of the document admitting Belarus as a full member.
The remarks by Xi and Putin highlighted their objectives for the SCO summit, emphasizing resistance to external interference and support for a multipolar world order.
Xi called for the leaders to work together to "resist external interference, firmly support each other, take care of each other's concerns," according to Chinese state-run broadcaster CCTV.
Putin echoed these sentiments, stating, "The SCO countries' approaches to key aspects of the global and regional agenda are reflected in the Astana Declaration," as quoted by Russia's state-run Sputnik.
Putin added, "It additionally highlights the commitment of all SCO participants to the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the central role of the United Nations, on international law, and the desire of sovereign states for mutually beneficial partnerships."
Since its inception in Shanghai in 2001, the SCO has undergone a transformation from a modest regional alliance of six countries -- China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- into a transregional entity.
The SCO expanded its membership to include India and Pakistan in 2017, and more recently Iran in 2021. It added Belarus on Thursday, bringing the total number of full members to 10.
The SCO has two observer countries -- Afghanistan and Mongolia -- and 14 dialogue partners, including Turkey and Sri Lanka, broadening its network.
An expanded format of the SCO Plus meeting was held Thursday afternoon under the theme: "On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony and Development." United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended the expanded meeting.
Leaders from some 15 countries, excluding India despite its full membership in the SCO, gathered for the meeting: Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan and Turkey, according to the Kazakh government.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's growing conundrum concerning China.
The SCO, the world's largest regional organization in terms of geographic coverage and population, represents over 3 billion people — nearly 45 percent of the world’s population — and spans over 60 percent of the Eurasian landmass, according to data from the Kazakh government.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko on Wednesday explained that the "SCO plays a key role in fostering regional stability, economic growth and multilateral cooperation," dismissing criticism that the SCO stands against the West.
"The summit aims to further our collective goals of addressing security challenges, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, promoting environmental protection and strengthening the bonds of friendship among SCO member states," Vassilenko told a press briefing.
Xi and Putin have notably but subtly vied for influence in Central Asia, engaging in a series of high-stakes talks with leaders from across the Eurasian region in Astana. During these discussions, Xi and Putin emphasized the importance of closer cooperative relations and highlighted the significant roles the countries play in their respective geopolitical strategies.
On Wednesday, Putin engaged in a series of six separate meetings with Xi, Kazakh President Tokayev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, respectively, according to the Kremlin.
On the same day, Xi also held discussions with Putin, Tokayev, Aliyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Putin and Xi also publicly boasted about their bond and unity during their one-on-one talks, which took place less than two months after a meeting in Beijing in mid-May, amid mounting pressure from the West against them.
Xi referred to Putin as his "old friend" and stated that China-Russia ties were at a "high level."
Putin highlighted, "We have many times said that Russian-Chinese relationships of all-encompassing partnership and strategic cooperation are at the highest period in their history."
