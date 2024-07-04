Weather agency plans to forecast further into future

South Korea's national weather agency said Thursday it plans to forecast the weather further into the future, starting with expanding its mid-term forecast from the current 10-day outlook to 14 within this year.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said it will review its numerical weather prediction to see if it can provide specific weather data for up to 14 days.

The KMA currently has a three-level weather forecast system: the short-term forecast of up to three days predicts the specific weather conditions per region; the mid-term forecast predicts morning and afternoon weather for the next seven days and daily weather predictions for next 7-10 days; and the long-term forecast predicts the general weather conditions of up to three months.

The agency also aims to revamp its long-term forecasts. The three-month forecast will include information about the expected amount of sunlight and clouds by 2028, along with information about the wind conditions by 2029.

It will also introduce the preliminary version of a six-month forecast next year, and a yearly forecast in 2026.