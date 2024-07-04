Daewoo E&C chairman meets Vienamese PM

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju (left) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shake hands during a meeting at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju met with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Seoul to discuss future cooperation in construction projects in Vietnam, the company said Thursday.

During the meeting held at Lotte Hotel in central Seoul on Wednesday, Jung sought the Vietnamese government’s support in the company’s ongoing construction projects in Vietnam.

“Daewoo E&C is proud of being responsible for the Starlake City project in Hanoi,” Jung was quoted as saying during the meeting, citing the planned relocation of government offices into the newly developed complex.

The Starlake City project is Daewoo E&C’s urban development project to build a complex of luxury residential and commercial buildings in the region, some 5 kilometers northwest of Hanoi City Hall.

A total of 11 government offices and 15 diplomatic delegations have been scheduled to move into the complex, but their relocation has not been completed yet.

Jung also pledged that Daewoo E&C will increase its efforts in other construction projects in Vietnam’s provincial areas, saying “Daewoo E&C hopes that its projects in both large and small cities will contribute to Vietnam’s balanced regional development."

In response to Jung's request, Chinh said that the urban development projects are important for Vietnam, as they are a crucial part of the Vietnamese government’s mid and long-term plans for the city. He also expressed hopes that the Starlake City project would speed up, asking the Korean builder to invest more to accelerate the growth in the neighboring area.

After the meeting with Chinh, Jung also met with Luu Trung Thai, the chairman of Military Commercial Stock Bank, one of the five major banks in Vietnam, and Nguyen Thanh Hung, the chairman of Vietnamese conglomerate Sovico Group, to discuss cooperation in construction, infrastructure, logistics and energy sectors in Vietnam.