[Photo News] Global Biz Forum wraps up 5th edition

[Photo News] Global Biz Forum wraps up 5th editionBy No Kyung-min
Published : July 4, 2024 - 15:24
5TH GBF WRAPS UP
Herald Corp. Chairman Jung Won-ju (fourth from left in second row) and CEO Choi Jin-young (fifth from left in third row) pose with participants of the 5th Global Biz Forum at its closing ceremony held at the Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. The forum, organized and hosted by The Korea Herald twice yearly, convened weekly for 13 weeks from March 20 to July 3. The next edition is scheduled to commence in September, continuing as a venue for knowledge-sharing among global business leaders and experts. (The Korea Herald)
