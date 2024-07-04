Home

[Photo News] Global Biz Forum wraps up 5th edition

By No Kyung-min

Published : July 4, 2024 - 15:24

    • Link copied

5TH GBF WRAPS UP

Herald Corp. Chairman Jung Won-ju (fourth from left in second row) and CEO Choi Jin-young (fifth from left in third row) pose with participants of the 5th Global Biz Forum at its closing ceremony held at the Mondrian Hotel in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. The forum, organized and hosted by The Korea Herald twice yearly, convened weekly for 13 weeks from March 20 to July 3. The next edition is scheduled to commence in September, continuing as a venue for knowledge-sharing among global business leaders and experts. (The Korea Herald)

