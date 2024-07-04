Anger sparked online over comments allegedly mocking car crash victims

This photo circulating the social media platforms shows memos carrying messages thought to be derisive and offensive toward the victims of the recent deadly car crash near the Seoul City Hall in central Seoul. (Instagram)

With the shock of Monday night's deadly car crash in central Seoul still fresh, a photo circulating online with two handwritten notes left at the site in yellow circles has sparked anger.

As of Thursday, a photo of two handwritten notes some deemed derisive of the deceased has been posted on social media and various online forums. Nine people were killed and four were injured by a speeding sedan near City Hall in central Seoul, with the cause of the crash still under investigation.

"Rest in peace, all those who turned into tomato juice," read one of the handwritten notes left at the makeshift altar for the victims. Passersby have left flowers, liquor or handwritten notes of condolences to those who passed away in the tragic accident.

Another handwritten note some thought was offensive read, "I support you in your next life (heart). Goodbye."

In a now-deleted post allegedly from a women-only online forum, the author referred to the 68-year-old male driver using a derogatory slur for older men, and to the victims -- all of whom were men -- by a derogatory term for Korean men, and seemed to celebrate the tragedy.

The police is expected to question the driver allegedly responsible for the tragedy this afternoon for the first time, at the hospital where he is currently recovering from broken ribs.