Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman say friendship transferred onto screen in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

From left: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy speak at a press conference for their upcoming film, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” at Four Seasons Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) From left: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy speak at a press conference for their upcoming film, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” at Four Seasons Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Poised to be one of the most talked-about movies this summer, Marvel Studios’ first R-rated superhero flick “Deadpool & Wolverine” is expected to show off Ryan Reynolds' and Hugh Jackman’s long friendship on the big screen. The two, as well as director Shawn Levy who helmed the movie, are known as Hollywood best friends. Levy has also previously worked with each -- Ryan Reynolds in “Free Guy” (2021) and Hugh Jackman in “Real Steel” (2011). “My dream over the past six years was doing a movie with these guys. It was not easy to persuade them and convince Marvel. (But working with them) just reaffirms that it has to do be done. Stick to what you believe in,” Reynolds told Korean and international media at a press conference at Four Seasons Seoul on Thursday. “And I think our relationship reads on the camera. We’ve been friends for 17 years, we’ve been there for each other, going through ups and downs and we just genuinely love and cheer for each other. We don’t compete but try to put each other first,” he said. “We hang out every day, live just a few blocks away in New York – I see them more often than I see my brothers. … It’s not something that just fans wanted to see for over the past decade, but something that we wanted to do.”

From left: Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman pose at a press conference for their upcoming film, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” at Four Seasons Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) From left: Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman pose at a press conference for their upcoming film, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” at Four Seasons Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

While “Deadpool & Wolverine” is Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie -- it contains hard language and violence -- the director said there was no pressure to dilute the audacity of the character Deadpool for Disney's viewership. “I was never under pressure to dilute Deadpool. I came to this movie as a fan of 'Logan' and 'Deadpool.' Marvel said this was going to be something different. First R-rated, and something new as MCU movie, like a big sandbox with mythology and history. But I’ve always thought that the blood of the movie is very much Deadpool DNA,” Levy told reporters. "Deadpool" (2016), "Deadpool 2" (2018) and the critically acclaimed "Logan" (2017), each also rated R, were produced under Twentieth Century Fox, before becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “But again, it’s a movie about a friendship. It’s about people who go through hardships as friends,” he said, adding that he was extremely lucky to be able to embrace iconic heroes in this movie. “(I was able to) embrace these iconic heroes and unify them in a story that has action, humor and heart. Putting these iconic heroes on screen for the first time and having them co-star in a movie was just an honor for me as a director,” Levy said. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the third in the Deadpool franchise, centers on a retired Deadpool (Reynolds) who lives a normal life as a car dealer. He crosses paths again with Wolverine (Jackman), as he recovers from injuries, and the two team up to defeat a common enemy.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) “Deadpool & Wolverine” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)