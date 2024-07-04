Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins

    Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
  2. 2

    Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers

    Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers
  3. 3

    Driver in fatal crash was speeding from hotel: police

    Driver in fatal crash was speeding from hotel: police
  4. 4

    [From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver

    [From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver
  5. 5

    Boy stabs female classmate before jumping out window

    Boy stabs female classmate before jumping out window
  1. 6

    Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners in H2

    Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners in H2
  2. 7

    Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia

    Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia
  3. 8

    Support for borderline intelligent people introduced

    Support for borderline intelligent people introduced
  4. 9

    No kids at the pool? Hotels turn back on families

    No kids at the pool? Hotels turn back on families
  5. 10

    Korea soft-launches longer forex trading hours

    Korea soft-launches longer forex trading hours
지나쌤

Veteran curator named state museum director

By Choi Si-young

Published : July 4, 2024 - 14:04

    • Link copied

Kim Jae-hong (President Yoon’s office) Kim Jae-hong (President Yoon’s office)

A longtime curator with a career spanning close to two decades at the National Museum of Korea has been tapped to lead the state-run museum, which has the largest collection in the country.

Kim Jae-hong was an NMK curator between 1993 and 2012. He left the museum following a five-month directorship at the Chuncheon National Museum -- one of the 13 regional museums under the NMK.

Since September 2012, the 59-year-old Kim, who has a Ph.D. in Korean history from Seoul National University, has been a Korean history professor at Kookmin University in Seoul.

Kim is versed in not only Korean history but museum operations, qualifying him to oversee the NMK, according to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office.

More from Headlines