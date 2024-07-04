Veteran curator named state museum director

A longtime curator with a career spanning close to two decades at the National Museum of Korea has been tapped to lead the state-run museum, which has the largest collection in the country.

Kim Jae-hong was an NMK curator between 1993 and 2012. He left the museum following a five-month directorship at the Chuncheon National Museum -- one of the 13 regional museums under the NMK.

Since September 2012, the 59-year-old Kim, who has a Ph.D. in Korean history from Seoul National University, has been a Korean history professor at Kookmin University in Seoul.

Kim is versed in not only Korean history but museum operations, qualifying him to oversee the NMK, according to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office.