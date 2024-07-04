[Photo News] Kia EV3, Car of the Month

The Korea Automobile Journalists Association on Thursday announced that the Kia EV3, the latest all-electric subcompact crossover sports utility vehicle, has been named the Car of the Month for July. The Kia EV3 beat out the competitors -- the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet, the new Mini Countryman and the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe -- which were launched in the Korean market last month with an overall score of 35 points out of 50. Established in August 2010, the KAJA consists of 58 media outlets with about 200 auto journalists. (Kia)