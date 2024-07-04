DP seeks to pass controversial special probe bill on Marine's death at plenary session

Most Popular
DP seeks to pass controversial special probe bill on Marine's death at plenary sessionBy Yonhap
Published : July 4, 2024 - 11:29
The main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday was poised to push for the passage of a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death amid fierce protest from the ruling party.
The ruling People Power Party has been staging a filibuster since Wednesday afternoon to block the passage of the bill after it was tabled during the National Assembly's plenary session.
The special probe bill calls for a special counsel to look into allegations that the presidential office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the Marines' investigation into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023.
The DP-led bill had initially passed through the previous National Assembly but was scrapped in a revote after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed it. The DP proposed it again after the new National Assembly came into office in late May.
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae warned Yoon against vetoing the bill.
"He should bear in mind that if he exercises veto rights, he will be put on a path to catastrophe and downfall," Park said during a party policy meeting.
The Assembly is expected to put the bill to a vote after the PPP's filibuster ends Thursday afternoon.
Under the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be stopped after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all parliament members, or 180 lawmakers, consent to it.
Immediately after the bill was tabled the previous day, DP lawmakers submitted a request for an end to the filibuster. (Yonhap)
