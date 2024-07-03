[Graphic News] 9 in 10 S. Koreans agree country is facing climate crisis: survey

A recent online survey conducted by the Korea Meteorological Administration reveals that 90 percent of South Korean nationals agree the country is facing a climate crisis.

The survey of 1,706 respondents found that 90.1 percent agree they are experiencing the effects of climate change, with 43.7 percent “strongly agreeing.”

When asked which weather phenomena seem the most affected by climate change, 53.8 percent of respondents cited heat waves as their primary concern, followed by 27.5 percent who pointed to heavy rain and flooding.

The survey also indicated that Korean nationals believe infants and young children are the most affected by climate change, followed by seniors and teens, respectively.

An overwhelming 92.6 percent of respondents emphasized the importance of adequate monitoring and prediction of climate conditions to address the challenges posed by climate change, highlighting growing public concern over the climate crisis and its far-reaching consequences.

