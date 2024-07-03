Taxi crashes into hospital in central Seoul, injuring 2

Most Popular
-
1
At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports
-
2
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
3
Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers
-
4
[From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver
-
5
Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident
Taxi crashes into hospital in central Seoul, injuring 2By Yonhap
Published : July 3, 2024 - 19:14
A taxi crashed into a hospital in central Seoul on Wednesday, injuring three pedestrians, police said.
The vehicle driven by a man in his 60s plowed into the emergency ward of the National Medical Center in the central district of Jung at 5:15 p.m., leaving three pedestrians injured, one seriously. The other two sustained minor injuries.
The taxi also bumped into four other vehicles and damaged parts of the tiled wall of the emergency ward.
The driver was almost unscathed and not under the influence of alcohol. Police immediately placed him under investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.
The driver reportedly claimed that the car suddenly accelerated. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea to provide W25tr support for debt-laden small business owners
-
Hyundai Motor completes EV ecosystem in Indonesia
-
From fashion mecca to robotics hub: Gangnam-gu's new ambition