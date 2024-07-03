Taxi crashes into hospital in central Seoul, injuring 2

Reporters and officials examine the taxi that crashed into the National Medical Center in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A taxi crashed into a hospital in central Seoul on Wednesday, injuring three pedestrians, police said.

The vehicle driven by a man in his 60s plowed into the emergency ward of the National Medical Center in the central district of Jung at 5:15 p.m., leaving three pedestrians injured, one seriously. The other two sustained minor injuries.

The taxi also bumped into four other vehicles and damaged parts of the tiled wall of the emergency ward.

The driver was almost unscathed and not under the influence of alcohol. Police immediately placed him under investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

The driver reportedly claimed that the car suddenly accelerated. (Yonhap)