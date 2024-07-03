[Herald Interview] Murder by design: 'The Consultant' examines dark side of corporate restructuring

Im Seong-sun (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Im Seong-sun (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The man is very good at his “job” -- crafting simple, elegant and effective solutions for “restructuring.” Not so obvious or messy, certainly nothing anyone would ever suspect as murder. The natural deaths he plans have always gone well: a medicine swapped here, a mechanism jammed there. But when his next assignment turns out to be someone he not only knows but cares about, he begins to question the role he plays in the vast, anonymous Company. This is the gripping plot of Im Seong-sun's crime thriller "The Consultant," translated by An Seon-jae (also known as Brother Anthony), following an anonymous narrator who scripts scenarios and orchestrates seemingly natural deaths. Darkly humorous and satirical, the novel has been shortlisted for the crime fiction in translation category at the 2024 Crime Writers' Association Dagger awards. Winners will be announced on Thursday in the UK.

The English edition (left) and Korean edition of "The Consultant" (Raven Books, EunHaengNaMu Publishing) The English edition (left) and Korean edition of "The Consultant" (Raven Books, EunHaengNaMu Publishing)

“The story was written as a thriller but really it examines how society treats its members,” said Im in an interview with The Korea Herald, last week. Im said the subprime mortgage crisis in 2008 that led to a global financial crisis was the direct inspiration for the book. "The following year, in 2009-10, we saw extensive company restructuring, protests and slogans. And I saw one of the slogans that said -- 'Restructuring is murder.' It meant if you lose your job, you have no way to make a living. But thought, ‘What if it was really murder?’” Im said it was his intention to create a protagonist who feels like an ordinary office worker tasked with overseeing corporate restructuring within a company. “The people in charge of restructuring don't know much about the repercussions of restructuring. So, as the story goes, the consultant also slowly realizes what is actually happening after he writes the script (for murder).” Reflecting on the period 2008-2010, Im pondered, why call it restructuring? "The company structure remains the same; it’s only the workers getting moved," he said.

