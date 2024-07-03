Basketball star's messy dispute with ex-girlfriend continues

A former girlfriend of South Korean basketball star Heo Ung was reported to have hired a lawyer in response to him filing complaints against her, accusing Heo of spreading false rumors.

Local daily Sports Kyunghyang on Tuesday reported that the woman has hired attorney Noh Jeon-oen to represent her for what she claimed were false claims about her made by Heo. Contrary to what Heo has said, she contends the 30-year-old star never intended to marry her and forced her into two abortions, as well as forcing sexual intercourse during pregnancy and immediately after an abortion.

"A woman is not an outlet of one's desires. I never imagined there would be a man who would do such things and file charges against a former girlfriend," Noh was quoted as saying by the media outlet. He warned there would be no leniency toward Heo or the media outlets inflicting what he said are secondary damages on his client.

Heo, a shooting guard and key player for the 2024 Korean Basketball League champions KCC Egis, recently filed complaints with police for the ex-girlfriend's alleged stalking, intimidation and extortion. He claims that she blackmailed him for a large sum of money to keep things quiet about their romantic relationship, which lasted from 2018 to 2021.

Heo and the woman have made conflicting claims regarding their relationship, the pregnancy and marriage plans.

A local YouTuber on Monday posted screen captures purporting to show a conversation that occurred between the two via KakaoTalk in May 2021. The conversation showed that the two had been in severe conflict over the pregnancy and abortion, with Heo apparently avoiding any conversation about the topic.

When the woman said that the two should get married, Heo responded by saying, "what are you talking about, all of a sudden?" "I know you're scared, but that's not the way. There's order for everything, how would that be possible right now?"

The full context of the conversation has not been revealed.