Police analyze tire marks to reconstruct downtown car crash

A man lays a flower in front of a guardrail on Wednesday to commemorate those who died during a deadly car crash in central Seoul late Monday. (Yonhap)

Namdaemun police investigating the deadly car crash that killed nine on Monday evening said Wednesday they have identified skid marks left by the vehicle that experts say could help reconstruct the accident.

Skid marks are important evidence to calculate car speed at the time of the accident and reveal whether the driver had attempted to brake before the collision.

Authorities are reportedly using an event data recorder -- a device installed in vehicles that records specific technical vehicle and occupant information for a brief period before, during and after a crash -- to investigate the moments leading up to the collision.

In addition, police have requested an investigation of black boxes and security camera footage from the accident site to verify the driver's claim of a vehicle malfunction, as well as a thorough analysis of the car by the National Forensic Service, which will likely take at least one or two months.

By analyzing footage from nearby cameras, officials also confirmed that the auxiliary brake lights had not turned on when the vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Chung Yong-woo, a senior police officer at Namdaemun Police Station, told reporters during a briefing that another injury had occurred during Monday's car crash in central Seoul, bringing the total number of casualties to 16, including nine people who died. The injured person was not present at the scene as he was accompanying another victim to the hospital at the time of the accident, the officer said.

The injured person had sustained minor harm and was a colleague of two employees of the Seoul Metropolitan Government who died in the accident, according to reports citing authorities.

The 68-year-old driver, identified by his surname Cha, is reportedly a bus driver in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, with over 40 years of driving experience. He barreled into pedestrians late Monday after leaving a hotel to attend a family event.

The accident took place at an intersection near Seoul City Hall at 9:27 p.m., when a Genesis sedan plowed through a sidewalk guardrail and struck people waiting to cross the road. At the time of the incident, the vehicle was driving the wrong way on a one-way street. It collided with two cars after hitting the pedestrians, Chung explained.

Asked about allegations that the driver got into the accident after getting in a fight with his wife, who was with him at that time, Chung said such a rumor was "not true."

While all eyes are on whether a sudden unintended acceleration was to blame for the deadly car crash or whether it was due to careless driving, police said they would question the driver as soon as his physical condition improves.

The wife who was in the vehicle with the driver told police in the first round of interrogations that "the brakes didn't work."

Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government on the same day said it would team up with the Korean National Police Agency to discuss ways to strengthen driving license aptitude tests for senior citizens, as well as encourage elderly people to give up their licenses, as the number of car accidents across the nation involving older drivers has been on the rise.