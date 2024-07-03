GS launches AI-driven hackathon to spur DX innovation

GS E&C CEO Huh Yoon-hong (second from right) listens to participants explaining their projects during the GS Group 2024 Hackathon held at a Seoul hotel on Wednesday. (GS Group)

Korean energy, retail and construction conglomerate GS Group launched its annual hackathon on Wednesday, running to Thursday, centered on artificial intelligence to drive digital transformation across the company.

GS Group has hosted such hackathon events since 2020, but this marks the first year participants are allowed to use generative AI, including ChatGPT, with the aim of enhancing AI utility capabilities among employees.

"With the advent of generative AI, we've entered a period where our field employees can directly drive digital innovation. We should equip all employees across the group with the ability to proficiently use generative AI tools," said GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo.

According to the company, out of approximately 600 employees across 19 affiliates, including GS Caltex, GS Retail, GS E&C, GS Energy, GS EPS, GS E&R and GS Global, 351 employees forming 83 teams participated.

This year's event aims to provide employees with the opportunity to experience how AI can transform their work life and build their confidence given the rapid integration of AI into daily life.

In addition, some 30 digital innovation experts from GS Group, including user experience designers, information technology developers and design thinking coaches, were on hand to provide advice to participants over the two-day event.