Travel reality show starring Jimin, Jungkook of BTS to stream on Disney+

"Are You Sure?!" stars Jungkook (left) and Jimin. (Disney+)

A new Disney+ original series featuring Jimin and Jungkook of BTS on a trip will begin streaming in August, filling the void for fans as they wait for the bandmates to fulfill their mandatory military service.

The eight-part series titled "Are You Sure?!" will feature the travel logs of the duo from the megahit boy band as they journeyed in the United States, Jeju Island and Japan's Sapporo in 2023.

According to Disney+, the series will feature the duo's spontaneous journey as they go camping, canoeing and set off on a road trip.

Fans have nicknamed Jimin and Jungkook "Busanz," as both were born in the southeastern city Busan.

In 2017, the two traveled to Tokyo and uploaded a video logging their trip titled "G.C.F in Tokyo" on Bangtantv, the boy band's YouTube channel. The video had 34 million views as of Wednesday.

"Are You Sure?!" is seen as one of BTS' efforts to provide content while the bandmates are occupied with serving in the military.

Jin, the first of the seven to enlist in December 2022, was discharged last month.

J-Hope joined the military in April 2023 and will be discharged in October. RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook joined the military in December 2023, and are expected to be discharged in June 2025.

Suga has been serving as a social service agent since September 2023, and is to be discharged from his service in June 2025.

The first two episodes of "Are You Sure?!" will premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 8, with a new episode releasing every Thursday.