Krafton to attend Gamescom 2024 next month

South Korean game publisher Krafton said Wednesday that it is attending the upcoming Gamescom, Europe’s largest gaming trade show, which kicks off on Aug. 21 and runs through Aug. 25 in Cologne, Germany.

The company launched an official Gamescom landing page on its official website on the day and posted a teaser trailer on YouTube to promote its participation in the event.

The teaser showcases the company's booth concept, themed on the "Scale-up the Creative" strategy, which aims to uncover new gaming experiences and expand its presence in global markets.

This year, Krafton plans to showcase three games at the gaming show: “Dark and Darker Mobile,” “inZoi” and “PUBG: Battlegrounds.”

"Dark and Darker Mobile" is a dungeon escape role-playing game that also combines elements of survival and exploration. After undergoing testing in key markets such as Korea, the US and Japan early next month, it is set for a worldwide release later this year.

"InZOI" is a life simulation game that lets players act as a god, creating their ideal lives in a highly realistic manner. It recently unveiled upcoming features such as driving, group activities and landscape editing.

Marking its seventh anniversary this year, "PUBG: Battlegrounds" remains Krafton’s flagship game. Its highest number of concurrent players reached 760,000 on the anniversary date of March 23. It also won platinum status as both the best-selling and most-played game on the Steam platform for seven consecutive years.