[Community Discovery] From fashion mecca to robotistic hub: Gangnam-gu's new ambition

Gangnam-gu Office conducts a press tour of the Robot Plus Test Field in Suseo on June 18. (Gangnam-gu Office)

Gangnam-gu, a Seoul district famous for its luxury fashion, affluent neighborhoods, and Psy's "Gangnam Style," is now aiming to become a testbed for the robotics industry. The ward office said a robot cluster will be built in Suseo, in the southeastern part of the district, to provide testing grounds and nurture related industries. The robot testing grounds, known as Robot Plus Test Field, will span over 1,350 square meters and is set to open in July, according to the office. “The district office anticipates the testing grounds to create a space for all kinds of industries to validate and try out its newly developed robots before commercialization,” Kim Hyo-sup, head of Gangnam's innovation strategy department, told The Korea Herald. “Currently, such testing grounds aren’t available in Seoul or any other cities neighboring it. Companies had to travel a long way to cities like Daejeon to test their robots. We believe that the new testing grounds in Suseo will help to add efficiency and save time for the industries to develop their products faster and more effectively.” Robots that work to handle automotive surface treatments, automate smartphone component assembly lines and simulate skilled metalworking techniques, are expected to run pilot projects at Suseo’s test bed. Other than the testing grounds and robotics industries, the district office also plans to build a robot science museum and a robot-themed park in the cluster. These facilities will be open for anyone to visit, as part of the district’s plans to help individuals build a sense of familiarity with robot technologies.

The Korea Electronics Technology Institute's robot, which sands the roof of a car, is being tested at the Robot Plus Test Field in Suseo on June 18. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

The move comes as the robotics industry in South Korea grows larger in size and value. The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy's December 2023 report on the value of the domestic robotics industry writes that South Korea's sales reached 5.89 trillion won ($4.24 billion) in 2022, marking a 5.1 percent increase from 2021. According to the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology, the global robotics market is expected to reach up to $74.1 billion in 2025, a 17.4 percent increase from its value in 2021 recorded at $33.2 billion. With the increasing demand for robot technologies and services, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on July 2023 that it would invest 202.9 billion won annually until 2026 to support robotics industries and startups and to create more robot-friendly environments across the city with various robotic services. Last July, Gangnam-gu became the first district in Seoul to enact an ordinance to promote the robotics industry. It makes supporting the development of robotics industries an official responsibility for the district head. In January, the district office set up a new bureau, the Digital City Bureau, to help turn Gangnam-gu into a “smart district.” “In times where technologies are fast developing, Gangnam-gu aims to become a robot-friendly, smart district by nurturing robot industries, creating its own robot testing grounds and increasing familiarity with robots through its robotic services,” said Gangnam-gu ward chief Cho Sung-myung during a press tour held last month.

Gangnam-gu ward chief Cho Sung-myung speaks during a press briefing in Suseo on June 18. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

Also to help enhance familiarity with robots, Gangnam-gu has also established a “robot street” near Samseong Station on Subway Line No. 2. Five delivery robots currently operate in and around six designated buildings around the street to make food deliveries, and are programmed to avoid obstacles, pedestrians and cars using the camera and sensors which are equipped on the robots. “We hear of outstanding robots doing remarkable things, but we don’t get to see them working on a regular basis,” added Kim. “Being exposed to more robots and other forms of advanced technologies can help one raise awareness about robots.” Cho told the press that the district hopes to expand its delivery robot services throughout the district, while also developing other robots that can “serve other purposes to enhance the quality of life for those in the district.” “As population numbers are continuously declining, we will soon be at risk of facing a worker shortage,” said Cho. “While it is important to think of ways to boost the low birth rate, it’s also important to think of other methods that can ease the quality of life when we do face worker shortage at the end. We believe that robot technologies can help with that, and that Gangnam-gu is well equipped, with its excellent infrastructure and well-maintained roads that are ideal for moving robots.”

Dilly, a robot that makes food deliveries in and around six designated buildings, crosses the street with pedestrians near Samseong Station in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Gangnam-gu Office) Dilly, a robot that makes food deliveries in and around six designated buildings, crosses the street with pedestrians near Samseong Station in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Gangnam-gu Office)