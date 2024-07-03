Home

Online petitioners calling for Yoon's impeachment reach 1m

By Yonhap

Published : July 3, 2024 - 11:47

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The number of people demanding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol surpassed the 1 million mark Wednesday on the National Assembly's petition website.

The petition, calling on the National Assembly to propose a bill on Yoon's impeachment, gained a daily average of 100,000 signatures over a period of 10 days after it was posted on June 24.

Lawmakers of the Democratic Party backed the petition, saying the number of petition approvals rightfully reflects the public's views of Yoon.

"The president must change first for the state affairs, now on the verge of a catastrophe, to get back on track," DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said during a Supreme Council meeting.

During the meeting, Rep. Jung Chung-rae also said the petition is "the people's voice" demanding the "judgment" of the Yoon administration.

A petition approved by more than 50,000 people within 30 days is referred to a parliamentary subcommittee that reviews petitions under the legislation and judiciary committee, and can be submitted to a plenary session. (Yonhap)

