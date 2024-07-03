Seoul shares open higher on eased rate woes

Most Popular
-
1
At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports
-
2
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
3
S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning
-
4
Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers
-
5
How Putin-Kim summit tips South Korea’s balance on Ukraine
-
6
Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident
-
7
[From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver
-
8
More med school profs to walkout indefinitely this month
-
9
Samsung Electronics union in South Korea declares strike
-
10
Boy stabs female classmate before jumping out window
Seoul shares open higher on eased rate woesBy Yonhap
Published : July 3, 2024 - 09:34
South Korean stocks started higher Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments eased rate woes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 11.84 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,792.7 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street closed higher as Powell said recent economic data represented "significant progress," boosting investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.41 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.84 percent.
In Seoul, top automaker Hyundai Motor went up 0.37 percent, and No. 1 oil refinery SK Innovation rose 3.84 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 6.4 percent, and steel giant Posco Holdings climbed 2.05 percent.
But the world's biggest memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics declined 0.24 percent, and its rival SK hynix fell 2.16 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,386 won against the US dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
Korea soft-launches longer forex trading hours
-
Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver