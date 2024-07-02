[Graphic News] Majority of US registered voters believe Biden should not run for reelection: poll

A recent CBS/YouGov poll reveals that more than 70 percent of US registered voters believe President Joe Biden should not seek reelection in November. The survey, conducted with 1,130 registered voters nationwide June 28-29, showed that 72 percent think Biden should not run for president, compared to 28 percent who believe he should.

The poll, released on Sunday, followed the first 2024 presidential debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday. When asked about Biden's mental and cognitive health to serve as president, 72 percent of registered voters polled expressed doubts, while only 27 percent affirmed his capability. The figure was up seven percentage points from 65 percent on June 9.

In contrast, opinions on former President Trump's mental and cognitive health were more divided. When asked if Trump is fit to work as president, 50 percent of voters answered “yes,” while 49 percent said “no.”