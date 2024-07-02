[Graphic News] Majority of US registered voters believe Biden should not run for reelection: poll

Most Popular
-
1
At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports
-
2
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
3
S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning
-
4
Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers
-
5
How Putin-Kim summit tips South Korea’s balance on Ukraine
-
6
Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident
-
7
[From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver
-
8
More med school profs to walkout indefinitely this month
-
9
Samsung Electronics union in South Korea declares strike
-
10
Boy stabs female classmate before jumping out window
[Graphic News] Majority of US registered voters believe Biden should not run for reelection: pollBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : July 3, 2024 - 08:01
A recent CBS/YouGov poll reveals that more than 70 percent of US registered voters believe President Joe Biden should not seek reelection in November. The survey, conducted with 1,130 registered voters nationwide June 28-29, showed that 72 percent think Biden should not run for president, compared to 28 percent who believe he should.
The poll, released on Sunday, followed the first 2024 presidential debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday. When asked about Biden's mental and cognitive health to serve as president, 72 percent of registered voters polled expressed doubts, while only 27 percent affirmed his capability. The figure was up seven percentage points from 65 percent on June 9.
In contrast, opinions on former President Trump's mental and cognitive health were more divided. When asked if Trump is fit to work as president, 50 percent of voters answered “yes,” while 49 percent said “no.”
More from Headlines
-
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
Korea soft-launches longer forex trading hours
-
Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver