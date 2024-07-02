Paris Opera Ballet Gala comes to Seoul with etoile Park Sae-eun

Ballerina Park Sae-eun, the first Asian dancer to obtain the prestigious title of etoile, or principal dancer, at the Paris Opera Ballet, will head to Korea with her colleagues to perform the "Paris Opera Ballet Etoile Gala 2024” from July 20 to 24 at the Seoul Arts Center's Opera Theater in Seoul.

The lineup includes six etoiles -- Park, Leonore Baulac, Valentine Colasante, Hannah O'Neil, Paul Marque and Guillaume Diop -- alongside four other members of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Park personally curated the program and casting for the performances. She selected 18 pieces from the Paris Opera Ballet's renowned repertoire, which will be presented in two different programs: Program A July 20-21, and Program B July 23-24.