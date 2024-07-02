Home

Boy stabs female classmate before jumping out window

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : July 2, 2024 - 16:01

A high school student boy has stabbed his female classmate and jumped out of a high-rise apartment building while on the run -- the latter suspected to be a suicide attempt.

The girl sustained a serious injury and is currently recovering from surgery. Meanwhile, the boy remains in a serious condition as of Tuesday.

According to Ansan Danwon Police Station in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, the suspect launched the attack on the victim at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, in the bathroom at a hagwon they both attended. Police received the report of the incident and went after him, and found him lying injured at an apartment complex nearby.

Officials said that the suspect appears to have dragged the victim to the bathroom to attack her, and prepared the weapon in advance. They believe he then jumped out of the eighth floor of the apartment building while on the run from police.

An investigation is being conducted to find out why the suspect committed the crime, as the victim told officials that she and the suspect are "not very close." The two were found to be attending the same class at school and at the hagwon.

* If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.

