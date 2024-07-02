Construction begins on K-pop performance venue

Seoul's first K-pop specialized performance venue, Seoul Arena cultural complex, in Chang-dong in Dobong District, northern Seoul, officially commenced construction on Tuesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the construction site in Chang-dong on Tuesday afternoon. Key attendees included Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a, First Vice Minister of Culture Chun Byong-geuk, Dobong-gu District Head Oh Un-Seok, Nowon-gu District Head Oh Seung-rok, and approximately 250 local residents and officials.

The arena, slated for completion in March 2027, is designed to include an 18,269-seat K-pop music hall, a medium-sized hall for up to 7,000 attendees, a movie theater, commercial spaces and various other cultural amenities. The project, in planning since 2015, received final approvals and construction permits in November 2023. Upon completion, Kakao, the principal shareholder of Seoul Arena, will take charge of the operation and management of the facility for 30 years, while the Seoul Metropolitan Government provide the site.

"While K-culture has established itself as a global phenomenon, there has been a notable lack of dedicated music performance venues to match its popularity. The completion of Seoul Arena is expected to address these issues, providing a world-class facility that meets the needs of both K-pop and international artists," a Seoul city government official said.

Seoul Arena is expected to attract 2.5 million visitors annually, significantly boosting the local economy of Northeast Seoul. Mayor Oh said, "The facility would serve as a major landmark and hub for Hallyu — Korean Wave — tourism, revitalizing the area's economy."

Located near key transport hubs, including Chang-dong Station (serviced by subway lines 1 and 4) and Nowon Station (serviced by lines 4 and 7), the arena benefits from excellent transport links. The introduction of the GTX-C line at Chang-dong Station and the completion of the Seoul East Underground Expressway Project, which aims to transform the existing aboveground Seoul East Expressway into underground, are expected to enhance the arena's accessibility further, ensuring easy access for both local and international visitors.

Kakao CEO Chung pledged to create a space where global K-pop fans can experience diverse Korean cultural content. Seoul Arena would not only host performances but also support local communities and underrepresented artists through various initiatives and outdoor events, according to Chung.