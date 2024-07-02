Seoul education chief vows 'inclusive' classrooms

Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, holds a press conference on the 10th anniversary of his appointment in Jongno, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, pledged to put his utmost efforts into creating inclusive classrooms for minorities and multicultural students, while emphasizing the successful implementation of digital textbooks.

Speaking at a press conference at the education office on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of his inauguration, Cho highlighted his goal of bringing diversity and inclusiveness to schools across Seoul, addressing the importance of stopping "differences" among students from becoming "discrimination."

"To prevent differences from becoming discrimination, I vow to put my full effort into providing special support for minority students. We will establish a multilingual support network for Korean language education for multicultural students to remove language barriers, and continue to find and develop areas where multicultural students' special talents can shine by expanding our career mentoring program," Cho said.

Schools in Seoul have seen a dramatic increase in the number of multicultural students. As of last year, there were 13,049 multicultural students out of 380,439 elementary school students in Seoul, accounting for 3.43 percent of the total elementary school population, according to the Seoul Education Office.

Multicultural students are defined as those children at schools who have one foreign parent and one Korean parent.

While the number of total students in Seoul has decreased by 32 percent since 2012 when statistics on multicultural students were first tallied, the number of students of multinational background increased by 272 percent, raising the necessity of launching programs for such groups.

Cho announced major accomplishments in supporting multicultural students, which includes operating a back-to-school support program since March to preemptively respond to problematic situations for those who have communication difficulties. The back-to-school support program for multicultural students is designed to ensure educational opportunities for multicultural students through integrated case management support linked to schools, education departments and local agencies.

As communication difficulties can lead to academic failure, psychological and emotional atrophy as well as classroom conflict, active support is needed, he added.

To eradicate disparities and inequalities in the classroom, Cho said the Seoul Education Office has promoted a policy providing different forms of support so that differences in gender, race, disability, economic status and speed of learning do not hinder each student's ability and opportunity for a full education.

"We expanded educational welfare to ensure that all students have equal educational opportunities. Free school meals, which were expanded to elementary and middle schools in 2014, were extended to kindergartens in 2022," Cho noted.

Regarding parental concerns about the immediate and long-term effects of exposing students to electronic devices with the implementation of digital textbooks, Cho said there is "always light and shade in new technology" and he would "focus on actively pursuing the positive aspects of digital textbooks while complementing the deficiencies or negative side effects of artificial intelligence education."

South Korea has pledged that digital textbooks for Korean schools will go into use by 2025, with tailor-made technologies for each subject, helping students and teachers learn and teach efficiently. Such technologies include a computer-based learning system that uses artificial intelligence to provide humanlike lessons, the metaverse and extended reality generated by computer graphics and wearables.

Emphasizing that such a project is the first globally, Cho said that lacking literacy ability among young children due to early encounters with gadgets will be improved through other sectors such as by encouraging them to read physical books.

Looking back at his 10 years to become the longest-serving superintendent of Seoul's education system, Cho expressed his gratitude to education circles for working together for a better future for children and vowed to make school grounds equal and fair for all students.