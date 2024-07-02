Vietnam PM lauds Korean investments

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at Vietnam-Korea Business Forum at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday.(Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lauded South Korean investments for driving Vietnam's economic development.

Speaking at a business forum on Monday in Seoul, the prime minister highlighted Korea's position as the largest foreign investor in Vietnam.

"Korea is the largest investor among the 146 countries investing in Vietnam, with more than $87 billion in over 10,000 projects. We highly value the contribution of Korean companies to Vietnam’s economic and social development," Chinh highlighted in his keynote speech.

He encouraged further Korean investments in high-tech sectors, including electronics, semiconductors, infrastructure, renewable energy, biotechnology and professional training.

"The Vietnamese government is encouraging Korean companies to expand investment in these areas so that future trade between the two countries can exceed $100 billion," Chinh said.

He also promised efforts to streamline administrative procedures and improve regulations to facilitate business operations.

Vietnam's Permanent Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu echoed the prime minister's sentiments, noting Korea's substantial contribution to Vietnam's foreign direct investment.