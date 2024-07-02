Gagosian to show Derrick Adams at gallery's first Seoul exhibition

"Where My Girls At?" by Derrick Adams (Courtesy the artist and Gagosian)

Gagosian, one of the largest international galleries today, will hold its debut exhibition in South Korea in September, presenting new works by multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams, whose work expands narratives of Black life and culture.

The exhibition “Derrick Adams: The Strip” will kick off Sept. 3 at APMA Cabinet, a project space on the ground floor of the Amorepacific Headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. The exhibition will coincide with the third edition of Frieze Seoul slated to run Sept. 4 to 7.

“Presenting a Gagosian exhibition in Seoul has been one of our key objectives since I joined the gallery (last year), and we pursued a captivating and fresh approach for this important moment,” Lee Ji-young, who leads the gallery’s operations in South Korea, told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

"In an effort to differentiate (ourselves) from typical group show formats seen at fair booths, we aimed to present a dedicated solo exhibition that strikes a perfect balance between curatorial excellence and market attraction. And Derrick embodies this vision beautifully," she said.