[Herald Interview] Kazakhstan keen to learn from Korean police: deputy minister

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Saitbekov Aidar. (Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan)

Kazakhstan is eager to learn from Korea's public and personnel administration in law enforcement, said Saitbekov Aidar, Kazakhstan’s deputy minister of internal affairs, in an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday.

Saitbekov was in Korea to attend the UN Public Service Forum in Songdo, Incheon, from June 24 to 26, an annual meeting since 2003 that gathered around 2,000 officials from about 100 countries to discuss innovations and challenges in public administration.

Kazakhstan’s interest in public administration aligns with Kazakhstan’s declaration of 2024 as the year of enhancing human resources in the Kazakh police.

According to Saitbekov, within the framework of the declaration, Kazakhstan wants to modernize the candidate selection system, give regular support to employees’ professional development, and form an effective talent pool for leadership positions.

“Korea is renowned for its high level of security, actively implementing modern technologies, and an established level of social interaction with the public,” he said.

He believes that understanding Korean police methods will benefit Kazakhstan's security efforts.

“I am confident that understanding the methods and practices used by Korean police will be beneficial for our work in ensuring security in Kazakhstan,” he said.