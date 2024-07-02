Seoul shares start lower despite US gains

Most Popular
Seoul shares start lower despite US gainsBy Yonhap
Published : July 2, 2024 - 09:34
South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 7.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,796.55 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street closed slightly higher, while investors awaited US labor market data and the Federal Reserve minutes due later this week to seek clues about the interest rate outlook.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq went up 0.8 percent.
In Seoul, most shares started in negative territory.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.05 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 0.29 percent.
Major oil refinery SK Innovation decreased 1.82 percent, and flat screen maker LG Display declined 1.13 percent.
But chipmaking giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix rose 0.61 and 0.21 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,383.55 won against the US dollar, down 4.25 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
