[김대균의 영어산책] 실용 영단어 공부 (2)

지난주에 이어 최신 기출 실용 단어들을 정리해 드립니다.

understanding - understanding teacher. (adj.) (이해심 많은 교사=empathetic) ★★★★

• understanding은 명사로 ‘이해’라는 의미가 있다.

(ex) She is an understanding teacher who always listens to her students' problems. (그녀는 항상 학생들의 문제를 들어주는 이해심 많은 교사이다.)

(ex) They reached a mutual understanding after a long discussion. (그들은 오랜 논의 끝에 상호 이해에 도달했다.)

let down - let down a friend. (phr.) (친구를 실망시키다=disappoint) ★★★

(ex) I don't want to let down my friends by canceling our plans. (나는 계획을 취소함으로써 친구들을 실망시키고 싶지 않다.)

gender - gender equality. (n.) (성 평등=sex equality) ★★★

• gender는 문화적 의미의 성이고 sex는 생물학적 의미의 성이다.

(ex) They are working towards gender equality in the workplace. (그들은 직장에서의 성 평등을 위해 노력하고 있다.)

enmity - mutual enmity. (n.) (상호 적대감=mutual hostility) ★★★

(ex) There was a long history of enmity between the two families. (두 가족 사이에는 오랜 적대감의 역사가 있었다.)

volatile - volatile market. (adj.) (변동성이 큰 시장=unstable market) ★★★

(ex) The stock market has been very volatile lately. (최근 주식 시장은 매우 변동성이 크다.)

let up - let up on criticism. (phr.) (비판을 완화하다=reduce) ★★★

(ex) He decided to let up on his criticism after seeing her efforts. (그는 그녀의 노력을 보고 비판을 완화하기로 결정했다.)

lethargic - feel lethargic. (adj.) (무기력한 상태=sluggish) ★★★

(ex) I always feel lethargic after a big meal. (나는 항상 큰 식사 후에 무기력함을 느낀다.)

loath - loath to admit. (adj.) (인정하기를 꺼리는=unwilling) ★★★

(ex) He was loath to admit that he was wrong. (그는 자신이 틀렸음을 인정하기를 꺼렸다.)

marital - marital status. (adj.) (결혼 상태=marriage status) ★★★

(ex) Please indicate your marital status on the form. (양식에 결혼 상태를 기입해 주세요.)

maternal - maternal instinct. (adj.) (모성 본능=motherly instinct) ★★★

(ex) She has a strong maternal instinct that makes her a great mother. (그녀는 훌륭한 엄마가 되는 강한 모성 본능을 가지고 있다.)

paternal - paternal authority. (adj.) (부권=fatherly authority) ★★★

(ex) He exercised his paternal authority to discipline his children. (그는 자녀를 훈육하기 위해 부권을 행사했다.)

nimble - nimble fingers. (adj.) (민첩한 손가락=agile fingers) ★★★

(ex) The pianist's nimble fingers flew over the keys. (피아니스트의 민첩한 손가락이 건반 위를 날아다녔다.)

missing - missing person. (adj.) (실종된 사람=lost person) ★★★

(ex) They organized a search party for the missing person. (그들은 실종된 사람을 찾기 위해 수색대를 조직했다.)

mitigate - mitigate the damage. (v.) (피해를 완화하다=reduce) ★★★

(ex) The new measures are designed to mitigate the damage from the storm. (새로운 조치는 폭풍으로 인한 피해를 완화하기 위해 고안되었다.)

money order - send a money order. (n.) (환전증서/송금환을 보내다=postal order) ★★★

(ex) She sent a money order to pay for the items. (그녀는 물품 대금을 지불하기 위해 환전증서를 보냈다.)

monopoly - hold a monopoly. (n.) (독점을 가지다=exclusive control) ★★★

• monopoly/tax/focus/emphasis on을 덩어리로 암기하자!

(ex) The company has a monopoly on the local market. (그 회사는 지역 시장을 독점하고 있다.)

pass away - pass away peacefully. (phr.) (평화롭게 사망하다=die) ★★★

(ex) He passed away peacefully in his sleep. (그는 잠을 자다가 평화롭게 사망했다.)

pass out - pass out from exhaustion. (phr.) (피로로 기절하다=faint) ★★★

(ex) She passed out from exhaustion after the marathon. (그녀는 마라톤 후 피로로 기절했다.)

pigment - natural pigment. (n.) (자연 색소=coloring substance) ★★★

(ex) The artist used natural pigment to create the painting. (그 예술가는 그림을 그리기 위해 자연 색소를 사용했다.)

ponderous - ponderous speech. (adj.) (무거운 연설=heavy, dull) ★★★

(ex) His ponderous speech made the audience lose interest. (그의 무거운 연설은 청중의 흥미를 잃게 만들었다.)

procrastinate - procrastinate on work. (v.) (일을 미루다=delay) ★★★★

(ex) He tends to procrastinate on his assignments until the last minute. (그는 과제를 마지막 순간까지 미루는 경향이 있다.)

friction - cause friction. (n.) (마찰을 일으키다=conflict) ★★★

(ex) The new policy caused friction among the employees. (새로운 정책은 직원들 사이에 마찰을 일으켰다.)

peer - peer into the distance. (v.) (멀리 응시하다=look intently) ★★★

• peer는 명사로 동료라는 의미가 있다.

(ex) She peered into the distance, trying to see the approaching car. (그녀는 다가오는 차를 보려고 멀리 응시했다.)

(ex) Teenagers often face peer pressure to fit in with their friends. (십대들은 종종 친구들과 어울리기 위해 동료 압력을 받는다.)

regrettably - regrettably, it failed. (adv.) (유감스럽게도 실패했다=unfortunately) ★★★

(ex) Regrettably, the project failed to meet its goals. (유감스럽게도, 프로젝트는 목표를 달성하지 못했다.)

put in for - put in for a promotion. (phr.) (승진을 신청하다=apply for) ★★★

(ex) She decided to put in for a promotion at work. (그녀는 직장에서 승진을 신청하기로 결정했다.)

scramble - scramble to finish. (v.) (완성하기 위해 급히 서두르다=rush) ★★★

(ex) They scrambled to finish the project before the deadline. (그들은 마감일 전에 프로젝트를 완성하기 위해 급히 서둘렀다.)

step in - step in to help. (phr.) (돕기 위해 개입하다=intervene) ★★★

(ex) The manager had to step in to resolve the conflict. (매니저는 갈등을 해결하기 위해 개입해야 했다.)

striped - striped shirt. (adj.) (줄무늬 셔츠=patterned shirt) ★★★

• 미국의 성조기는 별과 줄무늬로 되어 있어서 stars and stripes이다.

(ex) He wore a blue and white striped shirt to the party. (그는 파티에 파란색과 흰색 줄무늬 셔츠를 입고 갔다.)

tenuous - tenuous connection. (adj.) (희미한 연결=weak connection) ★★★

(ex) The evidence against him was tenuous at best. (그에 대한 증거는 기껏해야 희미했다.)

unsanitary - unsanitary conditions. (adj.) (비위생적인 조건=unhygienic) ★★★

(ex) The restaurant was closed due to unsanitary conditions. (그 식당은 비위생적인 조건 때문에 폐쇄되었다.)

upholstery - clean the upholstery. (n.) (덮개/가죽를 청소하다=fabric covering) ★★★

(ex) We need to clean the upholstery on the sofa. (우리는 소파의 덮개/가죽을 청소해야 한다.)

vaulted - vaulted ceiling. (adj.) (아치형 천장=arched ceiling) ★★★

(ex) The cathedral has a beautiful vaulted ceiling. (그 대성당은 아름다운 아치형 천장을 가지고 있다.)

vociferously - vociferously protest. (adv.) (소리 높여 항의하다=loudly protest) ★

(ex) The crowd vociferously protested against the new law. (군중은 새로운 법에 대해 소리 높여 항의했다.)

zealous - zealous supporter. (adj.) (열성적인 지지자=enthusiastic supporter) ★★★

(ex) He is a zealous supporter of environmental causes. (그는 환경 보호 운동의 열성적인 지지자이다.)

zero in on - zero in on the target. (phr.) (목표에 집중하다=focus on) ★★★

(ex) The team zeroed in on the most critical issues. (팀은 가장 중요한 문제에 집중했다.)