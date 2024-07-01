[김대균의 영어산책] 실용 영단어 공부 (1)

금주와 다음주에 걸쳐 최신 기출 실용 단어 표현을 정리해드립니다.

요즘 필자는 단어공부와 월간지 EBS 김대균토익킹 교재집필이 생활의 중심이다. 독자분들 중에도 카공족이 계실 것이다. 필자도 학원에서 집필하는 것이 답답할 때는 경기도 공기 좋은 카페에서 공부한다. 필자를 알아보는 사람은 아무도 없다. 그래서 전혀 남을 신경 쓸 필요 없이 공부하고 몇 권의 책을 만들 수 있었다. 밤 12시까지 문을 여는 곳을 발견하여 종종 가서 안정적으로 공부도 하고 있다. 여러분도 공부 잘 되는 여러분만의 공간을 찾아보시길 바란다. 찾는 자에게 길이 생긴다. 최근 토익 단어를 모으고 매번 시험을 보고 있지만 필자가 눈높이를 못 찾는 경우가 어서 여러분들께 부탁을 드려봤다. 의외로 도움을 받지 못하고 있다. Korea Herald독자분들 중에 최신 토익 단어 50개이상을 grammarking@daum.net 으로 성의 있게 보내주시면 김대균토익킹 교재를 보내드릴 것을 약속드린다.

relinquish - relinquish control. (v.) (통제권을 포기하다=give up control) ★★★

(ex) He had to relinquish control of the company. (그는 회사의 통제권을 포기해야 했다.)

time difference - calculate the time difference. (n.) (시간 차이를 계산하다=calculate the time zone difference) ★★★

(ex) We need to calculate the time difference for our conference call. (우리는 회의 전화를 위해 시간 차이를 계산해야 한다.)

hostility - face hostility. (n.) (적대감을 마주하다=confront animosity) ★★★

(ex) She faced hostility from her colleagues due to her promotion. (그녀는 승진 때문에 동료들의 적대감을 마주했다.)

live up to - live up to expectations. (phr.) (기대에 부응하다=meet expectations) ★★★

(ex) He worked hard to live up to his parents' expectations. (그는 부모님의 기대에 부응하기 위해 열심히 일했다.)

pull over - pull over to the side of the road. (phr.) (도로 옆에 차를 세우다=stop the car at the roadside) ★★★

(ex) The police officer asked him to pull over. (경찰관이 그에게 차를 옆에 세우라고 요청했다.)

public relations - manage public relations. (phr.) (홍보를 관리하다=handle PR) ★★★

public relations = PR이다.

(ex) She works in public relations for a large corporation. (그녀는 대기업에서 홍보를 담당하고 있다.)

convert A into B - convert the garage into a studio. (phr.) (차고를 스튜디오로 개조하다=transform) ★★★

(ex) They decided to convert the garage into a studio. (그들은 차고를 스튜디오로 개조하기로 결정했다.)

introverted - introverted personality. (adj.) (내성적인 성격=shy personality) ★★★

introverted는 intro[=in]+verted[=turn]:안으로 돌아선 à 내성적인

(ex) He has an introverted personality and prefers staying home. (그는 내성적인 성격으로 집에 있는 것을 선호한다.)

extroverted - extroverted behavior. (adj.) (외향적인 행동=outgoing behavior) ★★★

• extroverted는 extro[=out]+verted[=turn]:밖으로 돌아선 → 외향적인

(ex) Her extroverted behavior makes her the life of the party. (그녀의 외향적인 행동은 그녀를 파티의 중심 인물로 만든다.)

aggregate - aggregate score. (adj.) (총점=total score) ★★★

• aggregate는 동사로 ‘모으다’라는 뜻도 있다.

(ex) The aggregate score of both games will determine the winner. (두 게임의 총점이 승자를 결정할 것이다.)

allay - allay fears. (v.) (두려움을 완화하다=calm fears) ★★★

(ex) The government is trying to allay public fears about the new policy. (정부는 새로운 정책에 대한 대중의 두려움을 완화하려고 노력하고 있다.)

call off - call off the meeting. (v.) (회의를 취소하다=cancel) ★★★

(ex) They had to call off the meeting due to the bad weather. (그들은 나쁜 날씨 때문에 회의를 취소해야 했다.)

denounce - denounce corruption. (v.) (부패를 비난하다=condemn) ★★★

(ex) The politician denounced the corruption in the government. (그 정치인은 정부의 부패를 비난했다.)

life expectancy - increase life expectancy. (n.) (기대 수명을 늘리다=longevity) ★★★

(ex) Advances in medicine have increased life expectancy. (의학의 발전은 기대 수명을 늘렸다.)

by the hour - pay by the hour. (phr.) (시간당 급여를 지급하다=hourly wage) ★★★

(ex) They pay their employees by the hour. (그들은 직원들에게 시간당 급여를 지급한다.)

obscurity - fade into obscurity. (n.) (모호함으로 사라지다 = 잊혀지다=unknown state) ★★★

(ex) After his brief success, he faded into obscurity. (짧은 성공 후에 그는 잊혀졌다.)

suspended - suspended from school. (adj.) (정학당한, 중단된=temporarily removed) ★★★

(ex) He was suspended from school for his behavior. (그는 행동 때문에 정학당했다.)

refinery - oil refinery. (n.) (정유 공장/제련소=processing plant) ★★★

(ex) The oil refinery processes thousands of barrels of crude oil daily. (정유 공장은 매일 수천 배럴의 원유를 처리한다.)

insubordinate - insubordinate behavior. (adj.) (반항적인 행동=defiant behavior) ★★★

(ex) His insubordinate behavior got him in trouble with his boss. (그의 반항적인 행동은 그를 상사와의 문제로 이어졌다.)

lavish - lavish lifestyle. (adj.) (사치스러운 생활=extravagant lifestyle) ★★★

(ex) They lead a lavish lifestyle with expensive cars and homes. (그들은 비싼 차와 집을 가진 사치스러운 생활을 한다.)

refute - refute the argument. (v.) (주장을 반박하다=disprove) ★★

(ex) She refuted the argument with solid evidence. (그녀는 확실한 증거로 그 주장을 반박했다.)

leave out - leave out details. (phr.) (세부 사항을 생략하다=omit) ★★★

(ex) Please don't leave out any important details. (중요한 세부 사항을 생략하지 마세요.)

leftovers - eat leftovers. (n.) (남은 음식을 먹다=remaining food) ★★★

(ex) We had leftovers from last night's dinner. (우리는 어젯밤 저녁 식사에서 남은 음식을 먹었다.)

compelling - compelling reason. (adj.) (설득력 있는 이유=convincing reason) ★★★

(ex) He presented a compelling reason for his decision. (그는 자신의 결정에 대한 설득력 있는 이유를 제시했다.)

custody - child custody. (n.) (양육권/관리권=guardianship) ★★★

(ex) She won custody of her children after the divorce. (그녀는 이혼 후 자녀의 양육권을 얻었다.)

meagerly - meagerly paid. (adv.) (빈약하게 지급된=poorly paid) ★★★★

(ex) The workers were meagerly paid for their hard labor. (노동자들은 힘든 노동에 대해 빈약하게 보수를 받았다.)

brief (v.) - brief the team. (v.) (팀에게 간단히 설명하다=inform) ★★★

(ex) She briefed the team on the new project. (그녀는 팀에게 새로운 프로젝트에 대해 설명했다.)

bring up a child. (phr.) (아이를 양육하다=educate) ★★★

• bring up은 주제등을 ‘꺼내다’(mention)의미도 있다.

(ex) They worked hard to bring up their children with good values. (그들은 자녀들을 좋은 가치관을 가지고 양육하기 위해 열심히 노력했다.)

(ex) He decided to bring up the topic at the meeting. (그는 회의에서 그 주제를 꺼내기로 결정했다.)