[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Audience members interested in obtaining ------- material on the lectures may inquire at the desk in the lobby.

(A) excessive

(B) supplementary

(C) feasible

(D) eventual

해석

강연의 보충 자료를 얻는 데 관심이 있는 청중들은 로비의 데스크에 문의하시면 됩니다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

’강연의 보충 자료를 얻는 데 관심이 있는 청중들은 로비의 데스크에 문의하시면 됩니다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘보충의’라는 뜻의 형용사 (B) supplementary가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) excessive는 ‘과도한, 지나친’, (C) feasible은 ‘실현 가능한’, (D) eventual은 '궁극적인’이라는 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

audience 청중 obtain 얻다, 획득하다 lecture 강연

2. To ------- to new surroundings at the overseas branch, transferees are given a 1-month language and culture course.

(A) adjustment

(B) adjusted

(C) adjusting

(D) adjust

해석

해외 지부의 새로운 환경에 적응하기 위해, 지부를 옮겨온 사람들은 한 달간의 언어와 문화 강좌를 받는다.

해설

to 부정사의 동사원형 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(transferees)와 동사(are given), 목적어(a 1-month ~ course)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 To ------- to new surroundings at the overseas branch는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 보기 중 빈칸 앞의 To와 함께 쓰여 수식어 거품을 이끄는 to 부정사를 만드는 동사원형 (D) adjust가 정답이다.

어휘

surroundings 환경 overseas 해외의 branch 지부

3. The faulty music playing device could have been refunded if the customer ------- the unit to the shop by September 7.

(A) returned

(B) had returned

(C) returns

(D) will return

해석

결함이 있는 음악 재생기기는 만약 고객이 9월 7일까지 가게로 그 장치를 반납했다면 환불될 수 있었다.

해설

가정법 동사 채우기 문제

주절에 가정법 과거 완료(could have p.p.)가 왔으므로 if절에는 이와 짝을 이루는 had p.p.가 와야 한다. 따라서 (B) had returned가 정답이다.

어휘

faulty 결함이 있는 refund 환불하다 unit 장치, 기구

정답

(B) / (D) / (B)

