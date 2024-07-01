[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈신체, 건강, 의학〉

1. psyche [sáiki] 마음, 정신

육체에 대비되는 정신(mind)을 뜻하는 단어다. psych(e) up처럼 동사로 쓰면 중요한 경기나 행사를 앞두고 ‘흥분시키다’ 또는 ‘심리적으로 준비된 상태에 놓이게 하다’라는 의미다.

Psychiatrists are sometimes able to help their patients access events long- repressed, buried deep within the psyche.

환자들이 마음 깊은 곳에 자리 잡은 오랫동안 억압돼 온 사건들에 접근할 수 있도록 정신과 의사들이 도움을 줄 수도 있다.

● 외국인 100만 시대를 맞아 인종주의가 우리 국민들 심리의 일부분을 차지하지는 않는지 생각해 보아야 한다.

With a million foreigners living in the country, we need to think if racism is still a part of our national psyche.

2. puberty [pjúːbərti] 사춘기

puberty와 adolescence는 모두 ‘사춘기’를 가리키나 의미상 차이가 있다. puberty는 주로 생물학적 변화에 초점을 두는 반면 adolescence는 10대에 겪는 심리적, 문화적인 변화까지 포괄하는 사춘기를 말한다.

When Dave hit puberty at the age of 14, he grew 4 cm over the course of one summer and had gone from baritone to bass in the school choir.

데이비드는 열네 살에 사춘기가 되자 여름 동안 키가 4cm나 자랐고, 학교 합창단에서도 바리톤에서 베이스로 옮겨갔다.

● 아이들이 사춘기에 도달하는 연령이 점점 낮아지고 있다.

Children are reaching puberty at an increasingly lower age.

3. schizophrenic [skìtsəfrénik] 정신분열증이 있는

‘정신분열증’을 뜻하는 schizophrenia의 형용사형인데, schizoid로 줄여 쓰기도 한다. 그런 병에 걸린 듯이 이랬다저랬다 하고 모순적인 언행을 보인다는 의미로도 쓴다.

Our schizophrenic boss seemed to have several distinct personalities that would emerge to offer conflicting directives.

정신분열증이 있는 것 같은 직장 상사는 여러 가지 다른 성격들이 나타나면서 서로 상반되는 지시를 내리는 것 같았다.

● 정신 분열증을 앓고 있는 20세 실종 여성에 대한 수색이 3주째에 접어 들었다.

The search for a missing 20-year-old schizophrenic woman has entered its third week.

4. tuberculosis [tjubə̀ːrkjulóusis] 폐결핵

‘폐결핵’을 뜻하며 줄여서 TB로 표현하기도 한다.

Tuberculosis, caused by a bacteria that attacks the lungs, demands intensive treatment for months and sometimes years.

박테리아가 폐를 공격하는 폐결핵은 몇 달 아니면 몇 년간의 집중적인 치료가 필요하다.

● 작년에 한국에서는 폐결핵 발병이 약간 증가하였다.

The number of tuberculosis cases in Korea rose slightly last year.

〈과학, 기술, 학술〉

1. dissertation [dìsərtéiʃən] 논문

thesis와 dissertation 모두 ‘논문’을 뜻한다.

While working on her dissertation for a doctorate in philosophy, Beth found that she was more confused about life than ever before.

철학 박사 논문을 준비하면서 베스는 삶에 대해 전보다 더 혼란스러워졌다고 생각했다.

● 그는 ‘일본의 한류 현상에 관한 연구’라는 논문으로 상을 받았다.

He received an award for his dissertation titled, “A study on the Korean Wave phenomenon in Japan.”

2. empirical [impírikəl] 실증적인

em(in)+pirical(experiment, experience의 -peri와 같은 어원으로 ‘실험’이라는 뜻)으로 구성되어, 실제 경험에 의거한다는 의미를 담고 있다. ‘실증적인’이라는 뜻이다.

Some people continue to believe that there's no empirical evidence that humans are causing global warming.

어떤 이들은 인간이 지구온난화를 일으킨다는 실증적인 증거는 없다고 계속 믿고 있다.

● 원화 약세가 경제에 더 좋다는 것을 증명할 충분한 실증적 데이터는 없다.

There just isn’t enough empirical data to prove that a weaker won is better for the economy.

3. forensic [fərénsik] 법의학의

forum과 어원이 같은 단어로 원래 ‘토론의’, ‘법정의’라는 뜻을 지녔고, 지금은 ‘법의학의’라는 뜻으로 쓰인다. 법의학은 forensic medicine이라고 한다.

The team of forensic experts was on the scene within minutes, collecting specimens of hair and fibers from clothing.

법의학 전문가들이 몇 분 내에 현장에 도착해서 머리카락 표본과 의복 섬유를 수거했다.

● 법의학 조사 결과 살인은 시체가 발견되기 적어도 24시간 전에 발생했다는 것이 확인되었다.

A forensic examination confirmed that the murder occurred at least 24 hours before the body was found.