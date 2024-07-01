Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports

    At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports
  2. 2

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
  3. 3

    Heavy rainfall soaks Korea as summer rainy season begins

    Heavy rainfall soaks Korea as summer rainy season begins
  4. 4

    S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning

    S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning
  5. 5

    One-third of new students at Korea’s ‘SKY’ universities are from Seoul

    One-third of new students at Korea’s ‘SKY’ universities are from Seoul
  1. 6

    Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed

    Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed
  2. 7

    How Democrats could replace Biden as presidential candidate

    How Democrats could replace Biden as presidential candidate
  3. 8

    Forex market hours extended to 2 a.m.

    Forex market hours extended to 2 a.m.
  4. 9

    Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident

    Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident
  5. 10

    How Putin-Kim summit tips South Korea’s balance on Ukraine

    How Putin-Kim summit tips South Korea’s balance on Ukraine
소아쌤

[Graphic News] Monthly births rise for first time in 19 months

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : July 2, 2024 - 08:01

    • Link copied

The number of babies born in South Korea marked on-year growth for the first time in 19 months in April, data showed, as the country is struggling to boost its ultralow birth rate.

A total of 19,049 babies were born in April 2024, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

It was the first time since September 2022 that the figure logged on-year growth.

“The growth came as the number of newly married couples rose over the past couple of years after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it remains to be seen if such an uptrend could continue,” an agency official said.

The rebound was also partly attributable to a high base effect, as the number of newborns hit an all-time low of 18,528 in April 2023, falling 12.5 percent on-year. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines